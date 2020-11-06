Becky Bodenshatz and Erin Goins

Becky Bodenshatz (left), owner of Sandy Johns in Ebensburg, presented a $600 donation to the director of the Joyce Murtha Breast Care Center Erin Goins (right). 

 SUBMITTED PHOTO

Becky Bodenshatz (left), owner of Sandy Johns in Ebensburg, presented a $600 donation to the director of the Joyce Murtha Breast Care Center Erin Goins (right). She raised the funds at her shop in just four days by selling pink flower bouquets. Their support helps fund Pink Ribbon Care, a program that provides assistance for patients who are unable to pay for breast-related health services – including mammograms, follow-up diagnostic services and genetic counseling.

