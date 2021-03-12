Owen Edwards stopped for gasoline at the Sheetz store in Johnstown’s Moxham neighborhood on Friday afternoon and lamented the money he was pumping into his tank – at a rate of $3.09 per gallon.
“Prices have to come down,” Edwards said. “They can’t keep going up.”
The price-per-gallon of regular unleaded gasoline has climbed in recent weeks as OPEC limits crude oil production, professors in the field of energy and world affairs said.
The retail price of gas at the pump is largely a reflection of OPEC and its collaborators maintaining lower, pandemic production levels while demand has increased, said Jeremy Weber, associate professor at the University of Pittsburgh’s Graduate School of Public and International Affairs.
“Initially, Saudi Arabia and Russia were in a price war trying to undersell each other at the beginning of the pandemic, causing prices to crater because there was more production coming from the market as demand was crashing,” he said.
Those countries subsequently cut oil production dramatically.
“They’ve been holding that restrained level more or less since then, which benefits them,” Weber said.
Holding production back as demand rises results in higher profits for OPEC, but competition from U.S. oil producers will help bring prices down, he said.
“They are always considering the possibility of losing global market share to non-OPEC countries, namely the United States and Canada,” Weber said.
Vaccines and high demand
In an emailed statement, Sheetz public relations manager Nick Ruffner echoed explanations for the jump in gas prices.
“Prices are set in each market based on a number of factors including transportation costs, the price of crude oil and competition in that area,” he wrote.
“Additionally, gas prices can be impacted by global events and weather, particularly if weather causes any type of disruption in the supply chain.”
After a year of low demand, the economy is picking up and the demand for gasoline along with it, said Penn State Professor of Energy and Environmental Economics Andrew Kleit.
In Johnstown, the price for regular gas is about $3.09 a gallon. The U.S Energy Information Administration puts the overall short-term outlook for March at $2.75.
Prices vary by region, depending on factors including distance from supply and retail competition, the administration’s website said.
The retail price of regular has jumped especially since December, the administration’s data show.
COVID-19 vaccinations started becoming available then, meaning more people felt comfortable leaving home.
“Higher demand probably started when the vaccination started,” Kleit said.
Today at the pump, gas is 47% more expensive per gallon than its lowest point of 2020 last May, the administration said.
“The second thing is OPEC countries have not seemed to increase production of crude oil, and third, due to the February blackout in Texas, it seems several domestic refineries are offline and will continue to be until April,” Kleit said.
The West Texas Intermediate oil price recently went up to from $60 to $65 per barrel.
‘Jump into the market’
OPEC’s prices won’t stay elevated long term because that would allow oil wells in the U.S. to beat the price and become profitable, Weber said.
“Whenever OPEC prices are at $60 per barrel, U.S. producers are ramping up production, and that puts pressure on OPEC prices to come down,” Weber said.
“OPEC doesn’t want to hold up prices for U.S. producers to jump into the market and take away their market share and ultimately drive down prices.”
When exactly OPEC returns its crude oil production to pre-pandemic levels depends in part on how fast global demand recovers and what they see U.S. producers do, he said.
“I think right now, they think U.S. producers are hurt so bad by the initial price crash at the beginning of the pandemic that it’s going to take some time for them to recover,” he said.
U.S. production is still down about 1.5 million barrels per day from its peak of about 12.7 million barrels per day pre-pandemic.
“Until OPEC starts to see that production coming back, I think gas prices are going to hold fairly tight,” Weber said.
The production from an oil well slows dramatically after about 12 to 18 months, he said.
“The total production of a field can really start to drop off unless you are drilling new wells to retain the production level, let alone expand the production level,” Weber said.
Barry Gallagher filled up his tank Friday at Sheetz in Moxham.
“It’s world economics,” Gallagher said. “People think we are isolated from the rest of the world, but we are not.”
