Johnstown Mill Rats and The Corner Coffee Shoppe will honor Pi Day with a pie-eating contest at 2 p.m. Sunday at the restaurant, 810 Scalp Ave., Richland Township.
Contestants will be selected via the Johnstown Mill Rats’ social media page, and the event will be live-streamed on Facebook.
Interested contestants are encouraged to visit www.Facebook.com/JohnstownMillRats to apply.
The winner will receive a $25 gift certificate from the cafe, four general admission tickets and the opportunity to throw a ceremonial first pitch on opening night.
The deadline to sign up is 5 p.m. Wednesday.
