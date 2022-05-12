Elephants in Somerset

The International Conservation Center in Somerset County is home to five African elephants as of 2022. Handlers work with three in this 2014 photograph.

 Tribune-Democrat file photo

The Somerset County Chamber of Commerce will host “Picnic With the Elephants” from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. June 4 at the International Conservation Center, 1299 Glen Savage Road, Fairhope.

There will be a tractor tour of the elephant area, along with food and refreshments, raffles, crafts and games.

Cost is $20 for adults, $10 for children 3 to 17 and free for children 2 and younger. Tickets to the picnic must be purchased in advance at somerset-county-foundation.square.site.

Kelly Urban is a reporter for The Tribune-Democrat. She can be reached at (814) 532-5073. Follow her on Twitter @KellyUrban25.

