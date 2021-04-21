PORTAGE – What is billed as the fastest growing sport in America is coming to Portage.
A concrete recreational pad under construction in Crichton-McCormick Park will be marked for both pickleball and hockey, borough council voted this week.
The $76,000 project was originally bid as a new tennis court, but council decided at its April 5 meeting to look into pickleball.
Pickleball is a paddle sport created for all ages and skill levels that combines elements of tennis, badminton and ping-pong, the USA Pickleball Association says on its website. The game is played on a badminton-sized court with a slightly modified tennis net, a special paddle and a plastic ball with holes, similar to a Wiffle ball.
Councilman Brent Kinley said the borough is gauging interest in the new option.
“The whole reason for the pickleball is we are thinking this is something that is going to come in,” he said during Monday’s meeting. “If it doesn’t, we can always have them come back and re-stripe it (for tennis).”
Council President Todd Learn said the borough can add more recreation options in the coming years.
“I don’t want it to end here,” he said.
In other matters, Borough Manager Robert Koban presented a proposed ordinance regulating the construction of fences. The legislation would regulate such things as materials, height and required setback from property lines.
After some discussion, Koban said he would make additional changes to the proposed ordinance before presenting it for an official vote.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.