The 23rd annual Pick-A-Dilly Herb Faire, an event featuring herbs and herb gardening, will be held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at Dillweed Bed & Breakfast, Route 403, Dilltown.
Visitors will gain valuable gardening information and growing tips and learn how to care for and cultivate their own herbal gardens.
Attendees will able to explore the history and many uses of this year’s herb in the spotlight, viola.
There will be an “Ask the Gardening Expert” table with herb and general gardening questions as well as demonstrations and seminars on herbs and herb gardening.
Craft and food vendors will be on hand.
The free event is co-sponsored by the Herb Study Group of Indiana County.
Information: 814-446-6465 or www.dillweedinc.com.
