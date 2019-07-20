Laura Williamson will offer the following classes at Piano for Pleasure at Bottle Works, 411 Third Ave. in the Cambria City section of Johnstown:
• Introduction to the 12-Bar Blues, 7 to 9 p.m. Aug. 14, 21 and 28. Cost is $100 and covers classes, print materials, links to online resources and refreshments.
• Piano Fun For Beginners, 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Aug. 5-9 for children in kindergarten and first grade, and 1 to 3 p.m. Aug. 5-9 for children in second through fourth grades. Cost is $100 and includes all music materials and craft supplies, links to online recordings and videos and snacks.
To register, call 814-410-6144 or visit www.lbwpiano.com.
