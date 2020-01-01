Eight-week piano classes taught by Laura Williamson will be offered at Piano for Pleasure at Bottle Works, 411 Third Ave., Johnstown.
Classes are:
• Introduction to Piano from 11:30 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. Jan. 15 through March 4.
• Early Elementary from noon to 1:15 p.m. Jan. 16 through March 5.
• Elementary Interlude: Slow and Steady! from 1:30 to 2:45 p.m. Jan. 14 through March 3.
• Late Elementary Plus from 1:30 to 2:45 p.m. Jan. 16 through March 5.
• Intermediate I from noon to 1:15 p.m. Jan. 14 through March 3.
• Intermediate II from 10 to 11:15 a.m. Jan. 15 through March 4.
Cost is $180 for the eight-week class and includes materials.
Register by Monday to save $5.
For scheduling, contact Williamson at 814-410-6144 or visit www.lbwpiano.com.
