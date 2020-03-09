Among the 14 remaining area basketball squads that are in the PIAA playoffs, two schools, Berlin Brothersvalley and Bishop Carroll, are still following both their boys and girls teams in Class A competition as the tournament rolls into the round of 16.
There is plenty of excitement and support within the school halls and the town for both Mountaineers’ squads, according to the husband-wife coaching duo of Tanner and Rachel Prosser.
“It’s really exciting that we are both having so much success,” boys’ coach Tanner Prosser said. “We both put a lot of time into it, and are happy to still be playing at this point of the season.”
The defending PIAA girls champions have worked all season to earn a return to postseason action.
“The school and community have been so supportive of both our teams,” reigning Class A Coach of the Year Rachel Prosser said. “We are happy that we have made it back to this point.”
It’s a similar situation in Ebensburg for the Huskies.
“This is pretty awesome,” Bishop Carroll girls first-year coach John Bianconi said about the school support for the Huskies. “There is tradition for both teams to advance, and for a first-year coach this is just so thrilling. (Boys coach) Cosie (Aliquo) has been a great mentor for me.”
The Class A boys squads both head into second-round action on Tuesday while the two girls teams play on Wednesday.
District 5 boys champion Berlin Brothersvalley has been ranked near the top of the Sunbury Daily Item boys Class A state rankings throughout much of the season, and will face the team that has held the top spot, WPIAL champ Vincentian Academy, in a 7:30 p.m. game Tuesday at Hempfield Area High School in Greensburg.
The District 6 champion Huskies, also ranked in the top 10 throughout the year, face another top contender in Shade, and will square off at the Pitt-Johnstown Sports Center at 7:30.
In the first round, the Mountaineers crushed District 7-5 Geibel Catholic, 73-35, while the Royals buried District 9-4 Allegheny-Clarion Valley, 93-63.
“It’s going to be a challenge and we are looking forward to playing them,” Tanner Prosser said. “The key for us is to focus on each possession, rebound and take care of the ball. We have to worry about playing our game.”
Bishop Carroll edged District 9-3 Clarion-Limestone, 52-50, and the Panthers overcame a double-digit deficit to knock off District 7-3 Nazareth Prep, 63-55, in the opening round of play.
The Huskies, who survived a last-second shot attempt by the Lions, got 22 points from Tristan McDannell along with 10 points each from Hamid Rodkey and Scott Semelsberger.
Shade trailed by 10 points in the third quarter before clawing its way back led by 17 points from Vince Fyock and 15 from Tyler Valine, including going 8-for-8 from the line in the fourth quarter and 10-for-11 for the game. Braden Adams supplied 13 points and eight rebounds for Shade, which also got eight points each from Dylan Charlton (eight boards) and Kaden Koleszarik.
The other Tuesday games are all girls contests.
Class AA
• 6-4 Bishop McCort (15-11) plays 9-2 Keystone (18-8) at
6 p.m. at Armstrong High School.
The Crimson Crushers surprised District 7 champ Bishop Canevin, 55-44, while the Panthers topped District 10-3 finisher Cambridge Springs, 69-44, in first-round action.
Bishop McCort never trailed in its victory over the Crusaders with sophomore guard Lexi Martin scoring a team-high 18 points while freshman forward Bria Bair added 12. Isabella Hunt supplied six points and 16 rebounds.
Junior guard Emily Lauer scored a game-high 35 points in the Panthers victory over the Blue Devils. Jozee Weaver added 10 points and Maddie Dunlap tallied eight.
Class AAA
• 6-1 Cambria Heights (24-3) will face 3-2 Trinity (20-6) at Bellefonte High School at 5:30.
The Highlanders topped District 7-5 East Allegheny 64-40 while Trinity was a 62-35 winner over District 4-3 Central Columbia.
Against the Wildcats, Abby Lobick scored 18 points for Cambria Heights, which also got 17 from Chloe Weakland and 12 from Emily Henry.
• 6-3 Penn Cambria (16-10) squares off against 7-2 Beaver (22-4) at 6 at Hempfield.
After not advancing to the PIAA playoffs since 1993, the Panthers return for a second straight season and won their first-round game, 64-58, over three-time District 9 champ Brookville. Beaver was a 46-22 winner over District 10-3 Northwestern in the opening round.
Seniors Madison Grove and Lora Davis led the way against Brookville scoring 22 and 19 points, respectively, for Penn Cambria.
Beaver rebounded from losing to Mohawk in the WPIAL final in the victory over Northwestern.
Wednesday
On the girls side, District 6 champ Bishop Carroll (15-10) faces the District 4 winner Northumberland Christian (19-4) in a 7 p.m. game at Bellefonte High School while North Clairon (25-1), the District 9 runner-up, faces Berlin Brothersvalley (16-9), the District 5-3 squad, in a 7:30 p.m. game at Indiana High School.
In the opening round for the girls, the Huskies beat District 3-4 Lebanon Catholic, 58-42, while the Warriors won 48-36 over District 1-3 Faith Christian.
Mara Yahner, Bishop Carroll’s lone senior starter, had 20 points in the victory over the Beavers while freshman guard Madison Ostinowsky added 16 points.
Sophomore Emily Garvin is the leading scorer for Northumberland, averaging 17.2 points a game.
The Mountaineers topped District 6 runner-up St. Joseph’s, 44-31, and the Wolves bested District 7-4 Sewickley Academy, 47-36, in the first round.
Lexi Yanosky led all players with 16 points, and added six rebounds and two steals for the Mountaineers against St. Joseph’s. Rayne Stoltzfus added seven points and five rebounds while Kylie DeArmitt pulled down five rebounds and blocked three shots.
North Clarion used an 11-0 run at the end of the first half to get past Sewickley.
In other Wednesday games:
High School Girls
A
• 5-1 Shanksville-Stonycreek (24-4) faces 10-1 Kennedy Catholic (21-3) at 5:30 at Punxsutawney High School.
The Vikings topped District 7-5 Aquinas Academy 58-27 while the Golden Eagles topped District 7-2 runner-up West Greene, 52-38.
Senior guard Hannah Platt hit five 3-pointers and poured in a game-high 28 points for the Vikings, who also got 14 points from Josie Snyder and 12 from Rylee Snyder.
Malia Magestro scored a game-high 24 points, and Bellah DiNardo had 13 points for the Golden Eagles.
• 6-3 Blacklick Valley (18-7) will play 9-1 Coudersport (22-4) at 7 at Bald Eagle Area in Wingate.
The upstart Vikings downed District 7-3 Clairton, 43-37, while the Falcons belted District 7-6 Avella, 48-41 in first-round games.
Emily Marines led Blacklick Valley with 19 points, Maria McConnell had nine points and 10 rebounds and Nikki Zimmerman had seven points and eight rebounds in the victory over the Bears.
Coudersport, which committed 27 turnovers in the first round, got 13 points from Sarah Chambers and 11 points each from Rosalyn Page, Mikalya Gunn and Emma Chambers.
AAAA
• 6-1 Forest Hills (25-1) faces 10-1 Villa Maria (20-4) at 6 at Clarion University.
In the first round, the Rangers won 47-28 over District 7-5 Quaker Valley while the Victors topped District 7-3 Blackhawk, 62-43.
Jordyn Smith and Haley Croyle each had 11 points for the Rangers, who also got 10 from Taylor Burda against the Quakers.
High School Boys
AA
• 4-1 Bloomsburg (19-7) will battle 5-1 North Star (23-3) at Bellefonte High School at 5:30.
The Panthers defeated District 2-2 Mountain View, 48-45 in overtime while the Cougars clawed past District 6-3 Homer-Center 64-53.
Andy Zuchelli had a record-setting 38 points for the Cougars, who also got 13 points from Hunter Stevens against the Wildcats.
• 6-2 Portage (21-6) takes on 7-1 Our Lady of Sacred Heart (25-1) at Greensburg Salem High School at 7:30.
The Mustangs mounted a second-half comeback to eliminate District 10-3 Cambridge Springs, 67-63, while the Chargers routed District 10-4 Youngsville, 79-31.
Freshman Mason Kargo scored a team-high 19 points and had all four 3-pointers for the Mustangs, who also got 17 points from Kaden Claar, 14 from Andrew Miko and 13 from Preston Rainey.
Jake DiMichele scored 28 points and Dante Spadafora added 24 for OLSH.
AAA
• 6-1 Richland (18-7) plays 7-3 South Allegheny (24-2) in a 6 p.m. contest at Armstrong in Kittanning.
In the opening round, the Rams topped District 4-3 Warrior Run, 54-41 while the Gladiators bested District 10-3 Franklin, 62-40.
Senior guard Caleb Burke scored 20 points with six rebounds and nine assists for the Rams, who also got 11 points from Trent Rozich while seven players tallied three or more points for the District 6 champs.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.