A former Loretto resident who spent years working as a physician assistant across the nation was sentenced Thursday to serve seven years in prison for sexually abusing two boys in Maine.
Gerald Keenan, 67, of Brewer, Maine, must also register for life as a sex offender in the state and serve 12 years probation after his release, a Maine court justice ruled.
“The physical abuse of these children ... was done by a person of trust,” Assistant District Attorney Paul Cavanaugh told the court, noting that one boy was a patient and another was the son of a couple who knew him as a friend. “That breach of community trust, the trust his parents placed in him, is worthy of attention almost to the same degree as the physical abuse.”
Keenan was arrested in 2019 while working in Louisiana before being extradited to Maine to face 21 criminal counts.
Last month, while indicted, he pleaded guilty to four of those charges.
That includes two counts of unlawful sexual contact and two more of sexual abuse of a minor related to crimes against one boy, who was less than 14 years old, in 2003, and the other youth on two separate occasions in Jackman, Maine between 2009 and 2011, court officials said.
One of the victims, now an adult, told the court Thursday he grew up suffering in silence with shame for years before realizing there was only one person to blame.
“I was more than a patient. He was supposed to be something of a father figure,” he said. “My mother trusted him.”
“I realize now ... it’s no one’s fault but his own,” he told the court. “I want anyone else to know who went through it with him, it’s OK to say it.
“The (shame) is on him.”
Keenan declined an opportunity to address the court, responding only that he understood it was his responsibility to register as a sex offender in the state.
His seven-year sentence was recommended by both his own attorney, at Keenan’s agreement, and prosecutors to resolve a “difficult” case involving the two men.
Superior Court Judge Robert Mullen accepted the recommendation, acknowledging the seriousness of his crimes had to be considered, including the fact one of the boys suffered from autism.
But he also noted Keenan had a long professional career and no prior criminal history.
Keenan’s medical license in Maine was suspended in February due to the allegations against him, documents show.
It was one of several states where he practiced in the physician assistant field.
Keenan’s curriculum vitae, posted on the Arizona State Association of Physician Assistants website, shows he has worked for at least 16 companies or organizations spanning six states since graduating from then-St. Francis College in Loretto in August 1981.
In addition to Arizona and Maine, that includes Maryland, West Virginia, Pennsylvania and Alaska – including one-year stints working in the emergency departments at the onetime Lee and Mercy hospitals in the early 1990s and in the neurosurgery department at Altoona Neurosurgery in 1981.
His license to practice in Pennsylvania, which had his address listed as Ligonier in 2000, expired at the end of that year and was inactive until Pennsylvania’s State Board of Medicine learned of the charges against him in Maine.
Following a hearing in January 2020, the license was suspended indefinitely.
Over the past 20 years, his work outside Maine also included jobs providing medical care at a West Virginia ski resort and serving the Special Olympics in Arizona.
At one point, he also worked as an athletic trainer for a high school on an island near Bar Harbor, Maine, school officials told the Mount Desert Islander newspaper in late 2019.
School officials went public with Keenan’s duties at the time to alert anyone with information or concerns that help was available.
Mullen said Keenan will be sentenced to a state prison in Maine. If he violates any conditions of his sentence, he would serve another 10 years, the judge said.
David Hurst is a reporter for The Tribune-Democrat. Follow him on Twitter and Instagram @TDDavidHurst.
