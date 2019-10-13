Nicole Appley
Nicole Appley, physician assistant, has joined Conemaugh Physician Group – Cardiology at Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center.

Appley became interested in a career as physician assistant after job shadowing opportunities with several local medical organizations. 

“Knowing I can help ease the anxiety and concerns that patients might have about their heart disease and treatment while providing the necessary clinical care is truly rewarding,” Appley said.

A graduate of Mount Aloysius College, Appley completed her master’s degree in physician assistant sciences at Seton Hill University, Greensburg.

