Nicole Appley, physician assistant, has joined Conemaugh Physician Group – Cardiology at Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center.
Appley became interested in a career as physician assistant after job shadowing opportunities with several local medical organizations.
“Knowing I can help ease the anxiety and concerns that patients might have about their heart disease and treatment while providing the necessary clinical care is truly rewarding,” Appley said.
A graduate of Mount Aloysius College, Appley completed her master’s degree in physician assistant sciences at Seton Hill University, Greensburg.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.