JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – In the days and weeks immediately after the 1977 flood, Jeanne Schech traveled across the Johnstown region, taking pictures of the devastation.
She captured images of people in the community, collapsed structures and debris in the streets in Johnstown, Tanneryville, Windber and her hometown of Dale Borough. Those photos still exist today – 45 years after the historic disaster occurred on July 19 and 20, 1977.
On Tuesday, the pictures were shown as a slide presentation during Dale Borough Historical Society’s “Remembering the ’77 Flood – 45th Anniversary” event, held inside the borough fire department’s social hall.
Schech’s daughter, Tracey Berkey, also had a book of the original photos with her mother’s handwritten notes, which she donated to the society.
Berkey, whose mother died at 93 late last year, described the pictures as “dear to my heart.”
Guests spent a half-hour or so looking at the slides, recalling memories and trying to identify people and places, while also complimenting Schech for her work in documenting the event.
“Some of these amaze me – how she could get to where those places were – because she was deathly afraid of water,” Berkey said.
Berkey did not know why her mother spent so much time taking photos of the flood’s aftermath, but explained that she loved photography.
“It was just having those pictures after whatever – after a wedding, after a birth, after a tragedy – helping to be able to look back on it,” Berkey said.
Mardy Huss, president of the Dale Borough Historical Society, said it was important that the photos were taken and have survived this long.
“People didn’t have their cellphones, everybody snapping everything,” Huss said. “That’s why I think they’re kind of special. … I just think it’s a real prize in my mind. Certainly there are a lot of pictures of the flood.”
Huss encourages people to come see the pictures and share their memories of the flood.
“Everybody has stories, and I think we need to collect them,” Huss said. “Really, that’s history. We’re trying to get more of the stories about things that have happened. That’s our goal.”
