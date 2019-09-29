EBENSBURG – For photographer Tiffany Duman, the images captured by her camera are just a starting point.
“I’m not your average photographer,” she said. “I cater to a specific clientele. I do storytelling. I like to tell stories with my photos.”
Duman, owner of Creative Momentz Photography, recently opened a studio and gallery space in Ebensburg.
The Cresson native recalls being fascinated by her grandfather’s Polaroids as a child and eventually worked with a family member who was a photographer for decades.
Although she has bachelor’s and master’s degrees in elementary education, Duman said she had a desire to become a photographer with a focus on fine art portraits and has taken continuing education courses on photography.
“I needed a change,” she said. “I knew that if I didn’t take that step out, it would be something I’d regret.”
After taking photos of seniors, engaged couples or families, Duman said she can take an average of 40 minutes to an hour editing each picture.
“In every image, there’s a piece of me,” she said. “I don’t just capture what you see, it’s so much more than that.”
Duman also photographs weddings and does maternity sessions, but, given her background in education, loves working with children and capturing “cake smash” photos that often take place at first birthday parties.
“I like to do things not everybody thinks of,” she said.
Duman likes to meet with each client and talk about ideas before cost is discussed. She’s able to walk clients through the options they have for prints or even help them see how a canvas image of a certain size will look like on the wall of their home.
A majority of Duman’s clients ultimately become friends.
“I value personal connection,” she said.
Outside of traditional photography sessions and fine art portraits, Duman has traveled to Pittsburgh and State College, but as far as Maryland and North Carolina to work with clients, including work in fashion.
She’s been published in magazines and, in the future, she’d like to venture into sessions with animals.
“I just like to keep it fun,” she said.
Her style has evolved to focus on light and genuine moments within the fine art scheme, and her client closet allows for stylized sessions.
Duman said having her own studio allows her to separate her work from her personal life, but also gives her space to speak with clients.
To make an appointment, contact Duman at 814-935-4511 or contact her through the Creative Momentz Photography Facebook page.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.