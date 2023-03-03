JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Retired Johnstown educator, business executive and mayor Donato Zucco has supported the city in many ways, especially through continued passion for the arts.
The Cambria County Chamber of Commerce bestowed its Cultural Affairs Award on Zucco on Thursday during its annual dinner at Frank J. Pasquerilla Conference Center.
Zucco began his career as a teacher in Greater Johnstown School District before becoming the district’s superintendent and moving on to executive positions with several organizations, including Crown American, and also serving as Johnstown’s mayor.
In 2002, he and his wife, Nancy, purchased and donated a vacant building now known for art studios, huge exhibit spaces and a renovated green roof – all part of the nonprofit Bottle Works campus for the arts at 411 Third Ave.
“It is the arts that help us transform ourselves here, create healing, happiness, joy, and Bottle Works is representative of a lot of organizations we enjoy here,” Zucco said in a speech after receiving the award.
“As we rebrand our community, what we see and experience is important. ... Nonprofit cultural organizations require our ongoing support.”
The Chamber also honored multiple business members Thursday for accomplishments in several categories of excellence over the past year.
“This is a great evening and opportunity to thank and showcase our 600-plus members, board of directors and many volunteers,” said Amy Bradley, president and CEO of the Cambria Regional Chamber.
“Our business community has accomplished so much this past year. There is much cause for celebration.”
The dinner’s keynote speaker, Dan Cnossen, shared his story of completing Navy SEAL training and later surviving a life- altering explosion in Afghanistan.
He related his struggles to the stresses known to the business community.
“Perspective and focus can create momentum in your life,” he said. “How will you react if – or likely when – you are pushed to your limit in the future?
“Despite all of the uncertainty and risk, you do indeed have control over your reaction to what happens.”
Cnossen spoke to the crowd virtually, via videoconference on a jumbo projector, as he was in Utah competing in the Paralympic World Cup for cross-country skiing.
In 2009, Cnossen was deployed to Afghanistan into heavy combat, an officer-in-charge of an 18-man SEAL platoon.
On a night mission in the mountains, he stepped on an improvised explosive device, losing both legs in the blast.
For the next two years, Cnossen fought for his life, enduring over 40 different surgeries.
During that time, he was introduced to cross-country skiing and biathlon. He earned a spot on the U.S. Paralympic Team, ultimately winning seven Paralympic medals between 2014 and 2022. Cnossen has been awarded a Purple Heart and a Bronze Star with Valor, and has earned two degrees from Harvard University.
“When things get really difficult in your life, that is the time to focus on the next step right in front of you,” he said. “Do what it takes to get through today.”
