Johnstown, PA (15901)

Today

Cloudy with periods of rain. Becoming windy in the afternoon. High around 40F. Winds SE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Windy with periods of rain. Thunder possible. Low 36F. SE winds shifting to SW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90%.