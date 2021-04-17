Santa Fund Soccer Classic

The Santa Fund Soccer Classic is a girls-boys all-star doubleheader Saturday at Trojan Stadium, Greater Johnstown High School.

• The girls game will begin at 3:00 p.m.

• The boys game will begin at 5:30 p.m.

• Area youth soccer players will be honored on the field at 2:45 p.m.

There is no admission fee, but donations will be accepted to support The Tribune-Democrat’s Santa Fund, which provides gifts at Christmas for children in area families experiencing financial hardship.