All or Nothing pro wrestlers and their fans are, once again, able to come together and share the cheers, the boos and all the live in-ring action after being separated due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The promotion posted recorded matches online during the shutdown.
But promoters, wrestlers and fans agreed it did not have the same feel as live shows. So, on Saturday, there was a sense of enjoyment and happiness when AON held Mall Brawl inside The Johnstown Galleria in Richland Township.
The card was the group’s second show in Cambria County in recent weeks.
“It’s a whole different experience when you have fans, not just for the wrestlers, but obviously for everybody,” Mike Kessling, co-owner of the promotion, said. “It’s better for the fans. They get to come and yell and do what they do. The wrestlers feed off of that, so they get in the ring and do what they do. So everybody’s exceptionally happy that we’re able to run the live shows.”
Amy Croft, a fan from Altoona, said she missed the “whole play” with the athleticism, drama, costumes, storytelling and interaction with the wrestlers.
“It’s local guys,” Croft said. “They’re all very friendly, nice. You get professional action with a personal touch. They make sure that the fans are entertained, and, at the same time, they make the time to come out, and meet you and shake your hand. We’ve never been disappointed at a show.”
Shane Miller, a 2004 Greater Johnstown High School graduate, is one of those local guys.
Billed as Shane Malice from Pittsburgh, he entered the night as the AON Pennsylvania Champion.
“Honestly, I love that idea of being a champion because it’s a representation not only of the company, but also of the people in the area,” Miller said. “Me originally being from here, who better to support them than someone like myself. I’m one with them.”
