Models from as far away as Florida came to Johnstown to be photographed Saturday at Celestial Brides & Prom downtown by a well-known fashion photographer.
The photographer, Fadil Berisha, was invited to Johnstown by Sharon Honkus, owner of Celestial Brides & Prom, when she met him at an event a couple years ago. They had hoped for him to visit last year, but the COVID-19 pandemic forced the postponement of those plans.
“Finally, we made it happen,” Berisha said.
“It’s a very rare opportunity to work with him,” Honkus added. “He’s a world-renowned photographer, and when girls get their pictures taken with him, it’s special. He’s an artist. He has such an eye for what looks good on a person, what goes well with their coloring, and how to bring out the best in these girls.”
Berisha, of New York City, an official photographer for the Miss Universe and Miss USA pageants, snapped shots of 16 women at the Market Street dress shop Saturday and planned more shoots on Sunday.
Honkus said the slate was full of models, actresses and pageant competitors “who are competing and who want a professional headshot (because) they’re serious about competing.”
“It gets them into the store,” she added, “gets them excited, gets them looking at dresses, and hopefully we sell a dress or two out of it all. … I marketed it through social media, and I had great assistance through a couple of local pageant coaches who really encouraged their clients to come and get this done if they wanted to compete at a national level.”
“It’s always great and exciting to see their faces when they get their pictures,” Berisha said. “It’s always really nice. It gives them empowerment.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.