WINDBER, Pa. – James Taylor’s “Fire and Rain” echoed through the Berwind Pavilion at Windber Stadium on Tuesday as friends, family and community members lit candles in memory of Alicia Markovich, who’s been missing for 35 years.
The song was chosen by her friends as an anthem they can use to connect to the absent girl.
“It’s just to show we still love her,” childhood friend and event co-organizer Lori Hiner said. “She’s not forgotten.”
Markovich was a 15-year-old Windber Area High School student who went missing while visiting her father at his Blairsville home on April 26, 1987.
She reportedly left his residence after a discussion and was never seen or heard from again.
Despite local and Pennsylvania State Police investigations, the case has never been solved.
On the 35th anniversary of Markovich’s disappearance, her friends and family wanted to memorialize the time that’s elapsed since they’ve seen her.
The event featured music; a flower presentation to Markovich’s mother, Marcie (Smith) Vitko; forget-me-nots handed out to the attendees; and speeches from those that knew her.
One such speaker was former Windber Area principal Virgil Palumbo.
He told an amusing story of Markovich at a track meet and said he always remembered her as someone who spoke her mind and didn’t hide how she felt.
“To me, tonight’s a special night,” Palumbo said.
Late last year, childhood friends of the missing girl, including Hiner, began searching for answers again.
“We’ve been digging into it,” co-organizer and friend Gindy Susko said.
That involves scanning newspaper articles, missing persons websites, hanging flyers, purchasing billboard space and other avenues of spreading the word about the case.
Hiner, who traveled from her home in California, said she’s hopeful that one day something will come of the group’s efforts to raise awareness.
The vigil left Vitko speechless.
She was overwhelmed by the support from her daughter’s friends and appreciated the memorial.
“It’s spectacular,” she said.
Vitko added that the event was wonderful and held a special meaning for her to see so many people show up to remember her child.
Leah Altemus, a former law enforcement officer and Windber-based psychic medium who’s assisted with the case, said she can appreciate how much Markovich has missed out on in life, such as getting married.
Altemus is the same age the missing teen would be today, and that’s held a special meaning for her in the matter.
Altemus also said the situation has well exceeded its expiration date for the searchers’ patience and the group won’t rest until the investigation is given the necessary resources to turn up new information.
Maria Lawhead, a Windber resident, attended the vigil to show her support to the friends and family of Markovich.
She also wanted to know if any progress had been made on the case.
“I remember when she went missing years ago,” she said.
