Editor’s note: What We Make and Evolving Enterprise, a bi-weekly series, will spotlight innovative and dynamic companies driving the local economy through manufacturing and distribution, technology development and education, all while connecting our region to the world.
JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Ring by ring, David Froehlich II was hanging rows of freshly stuffed kielbasa to dry inside his family’s D Street meatpacking business on Wednesday.
It’s a Froehlich family tradition dating back over a century.
While the times and technology have brought plenty of change at Alex Froehlich Packing Co., the commitment to quality has not, the family’s fourth generation told The Tribune-Democrat.
The result is a packing facility and retail counter that features popular products created by each generation along the way – blends for sausage first introduced by founder Alex Froehlich, German and Polish styles of kielbasa by David Froehlich II’s father, and beef sticks added once David became owner.
“Our recipes have evolved ... but for all these years, they’ve only ever been in our family,” said Tamera Froehlich, David’s sister and great-granddaughter of the company’s founder.
“We’re proud of that.”
Millwork to meat-packing
Alex Froehlich Packing Co. was founded in 1918, the family said.
But its roots date back decades prior – in Austria.
The son of a Wallendorf medical doctor and Lutheran pastor in the Austrian community, Alex Froehlich left his family’s homeland in April 1887 and settled in Johnstown, Tamera Froehlich said.
Like so many other immigrants during those years, he found work with the Cambria Iron Co. before moving on to the Haws Brick Works, she said.
By 1900, he had started a meat market on Chestnut Street in the city’s Cambria City neighborhood, which was filled with fellow central Europeans at the time.
After leaving Johnstown for a few years, Alex Froehlich returned to open a Broad Street market – which, by 1918, evolved into the packing company that still operates today alongside Elk Run.
Flood of memories
The family has keepsakes of the company’s early days, including a tin metal-rendered lard bucket inscribed with the family name, as well as a photograph that shows Alex Froehlich among staff in the early years of the company.
Alex Froehlich died in 1939, at which point his children, led by his son, John, took over the business.
The company survived two floods and the decline in the steel and coal industries that once brought crowds of people into the shop for meat, Tamera Froehlich said.
The night of July 19, 1977, may have been the lowest point, she said.
She recalled sitting at home with her sister, Christina, and getting a call from the shop. Elk Run was threatening to spill over.
“I remember being told, ‘You need to have your father down here to get these animals out of their pens, because this water is getting out of control,’ ” Tamera Froehlich said.
John Froehlich hurried down.
But it was just in time to run for safety, she said.
David Froehlich watched from an upstairs office as floodwaters all but destroyed the business. A delivery van was washed into the West End.
The animals were swept away, she said.
“It was devastating,” Tamera Froehlich said.
Loyalty and legacy
John Froehlich turned the business over to David Froelich – Tamera and David II’s father – and a cousin in the aftermath of the flood. With the help of 1977 recovery aid, the family rebuilt the business.
It hasn’t always been easy, the family said.
The lines of hungry millworkers are long gone.
And even this week, “Help Wanted” signs were posted on the store’s front door and walls – seeking laborers, meat cutters and a delivery driver as reinforcements to the busy staff of eight people.
But loyal customers and the family’s commitment to quality products have kept the business going strong, said company secretary Vincetta “Vinnie” Froehlich, who was married to the elder David Froehlich for 33 years.
Vinnie Froehlich and office manager Lisa Moore said they still welcome regular customers who make trips from Virginia and Maryland to pick up orders.
Some fill coolers with meat annually for out-of-state church festivals, Moore said.
“Word of mouth is a huge part of it,” Moore said. “A lot of those customers come back with orders for their friends and family, too.”
Grocery store orders from Cambria, Somerset and Blair counties account for a big portion of their business – with items such as Froehlich’s breakfast sausage and garlic-intensive holiday kielbasa as big favorites, Tamera Froehlich said.
The business sold 5,000 pounds of the holiday kielbasa in March alone for Easter, she said.
But local customers still keep them busy four days a week behind the meat counter, buying smoked, natural-casing hot dogs or goods made from livestock butchered on site, such as fresh-ground beef, the family said.
“A lot of times, we know what they are going to order while they are still pulling their cars into the parking lot,” Vinnie Froehlich said with a laugh.
“How thick they like their bacon. The way they like their steaks cut.
“We appreciate their loyalty, and we try to treat them right,” she said.
Tamera Froehlich said the family is “extremely proud” that members have maintained the operation through the decades.
And that after all of these years, “that we’re still serving Johnstown,” Vinnie Froehlich said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.