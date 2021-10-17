Darby, a chocolate Labrador retriever, dressed as a brown cow for a “Pet Trick or Treat” event held at Windber Recreational Park on Sunday, October 17, 2021. With Darby is her owners, from left to right, Kateri Anders, their son Cillian, 2, and Tom Anders, of Johnstown. The afternoon’s activities were sponsored by Spangler Subaru in coordination with the Humane Society of Cambria County.
Chelsee MacEwan, of Johnstown, dressed as Cruella de Vil with her pups, Athena (left) and Princess, as dalmatians, for a “Pet Trick or Treat” event held at Windber Recreational Park on Sunday, October 17, 2021. The afternoon’s activities were sponsored by Spangler Subaru in coordination with the Humane Society of Cambria County.
WINDBER, Pa. – It was a day of celebrating fall and giving back to the community on Sunday.
Spangler Subaru hosted a “Pet Trick or Treat” event at Windber Recreation Park in collaboration with the Humane Society of Cambria County. Garrett Spangler, sales manager for Spangler Subaru, said that the event is a part of a month-long event called “Subaru Loves Pets.”
“We’re donating $100 for pets adopted at the humane society,” he said, adding the event will continue throughout October and is a part of The Underdog Program.
Peanut, a Chorkie, shows off her bumble bee costume at a “Pet Trick or Treat” event held at Windber Recreational Park on Sunday, October 17, 2021. Peanut is owned by April McDonald of Twin Rocks, Pa. The afternoon’s activities were sponsored by Spangler Subaru in coordination with the Humane Society of Cambria County.
Luna, a French bulldog, tries to get away from her owner, Jenna Dagostino (right), of Windber, while getting her Yoda costume on at a “Pet Trick or Treat” event held at Windber Recreational Park on Sunday, October 17, 2021. The afternoon’s activities were sponsored by Spangler Subaru in coordination with the Humane Society of Cambria County.
Sarah Jacob, of Johnstown, and her pup Charlene, a Catahoula leopard dog, dress up as undersea creatures for a “Pet Trick or Treat” event held at Windber Recreational Park on Sunday, October 17, 2021. The afternoon’s activities were sponsored by Spangler Subaru in coordination with the Humane Society of Cambria County.
Donning a shark costume, Nala Paisley, a terrier mix, jumps to catch an orange tennis ball at a “Pet Trick or Treat” event held at Windber Recreational Park on Sunday, October 17, 2021. Nala Paisley is owned by Miranda Simunic, of Johnstown. The afternoon’s activities were sponsored by Spangler Subaru in coordination with the Humane Society of Cambria County.
Ashley Roles, of Johnstown, dresses as a first responder, pets her Pomeranian, Chester, for a “Pet Trick or Treat” event held at Windber Recreational Park on Sunday, October 17, 2021. The afternoon’s activities were sponsored by Spangler Subaru in coordination with the Humane Society of Cambria County.
Oliver Walker, 8, of Friedens, poses for a photo with his poodle, Ace, during a “Pet Trick or Treat” event held at Windber Recreational Park on Sunday, October 17, 2021. The afternoon’s activities were sponsored by Spangler Subaru in coordination with the Humane Society of Cambria County.
“It’s a neat program, The Underdog Program,” he said. “It’s trying to push the adoption of dogs that have been through a little bit and are not as easy to adopt.”
Jessica Vamos, the society’s executive director, said that events such as this give the society a chance to highlight the dogs that it has available for adoption.
“When businesses partner up with us for such events, it really helps us to bring out adoptable animals to bring awareness to our animals that are available,” she said. “It helps to raise very much-needed funds for our shelter and just generally brings awareness to our mission of helping animals in need in the county.”
Chelsee MacEwan, of Johnstown, attended the event dressed as Cruella de Vil, from Disney’s “101 Dalmatians,” with her dogs – Princess, a chow-husky mix, and Athena, a German shepherd-golden retriever mix – dressed as dalmatians. MacEwan said she has attended the event for several years.
“We’ve always had a good time,” she said. “I always like seeing all of the different costumes.”
MacEwan said that she found it nice to have an event to take her dogs to.
“There’s nothing else really to do for dogs, and they’re like my children,” she said. “I take my children to all these trunk or treats, and there’s nothing for (the dogs) so I take them.”
She added that she also likes to support the humane society when she gets a chance.
Meanwhile, in Northern Cambria, the community came together at the Northern Cambria Public Library to help raise funds at the library’s annual Oktoberfest. Attendees were able to partake in small games of chance to support the library and visit several vendors from the community.
Justin Brown, the library’s director, said that events such as this help to supplement the library’s budget. He added that the event also helps get people in the library to see all that it has to offer.
“This is a good way to get the community into the library and have them understand what services we provide, because a lot of people think, ‘Oh, it’s just books – you can get books off of Amazon,’ “ he said. “Well, you can get books for free, but we also have so much more.”
He said that the library has programming for small children, internet access and computers for those who don’t have it, and can also connect the community to a number of resources.
“We can also fulfill reference requests if someone needs to know, ‘How do I get in touch with CareerLink?’ ‘How do I find the post office?’ We’re here to answer those questions, and we’re here to get people in touch with the resources they need,” Brown said.
Katie Smolen is a reporter with The Tribune-Democrat. Follow her on Twitter @KSmolen1230.
