Organizers expressed satisfaction with the eight-day Johnstown Juneteenth celebration, which wrapped up Saturday in Central Park.
Alan Cashaw, president of the NAACP's Johnstown Branch, described the gathering as a wind-down to a week that featured music, food vendors, activities for kids, diverse crowds and a spirit of togetherness.
“I’m flabbergasted to have so much participation,” he said.
Saturday’s event included a booth for United Highlands, a local LGBT organization that was recently founded and is raising awareness about an upcoming Pride event and a LGBT youth homeless shelter that is in the works.
“We fight for civil rights of all organizations, all people – be they of color or not of color – and as a result as the tide rises for one group, it rises for us all,” Cashaw said. “So if one group is being discriminated against, we’re all being discriminated against. So it’s important that we fight for the rights of the pride group as well.”
Deacon Jeffrey Wilson said he was pleased to see so many people turn out for the gatherings. His group, Smooth Sound Band, entertained on Saturday.
“I think that this has been an extremely great Juneteenth celebration and it encompasses all of the Greater Johnstown area,” he said.
Wilson added that he was excited by the diversity on the committees that worked to create the event.
“I’m really excited ... that they were young people, they were middle-aged people, they were old people, they were men, they were women, they were people of all socioeconomic backgrounds and all races," he said. "So that is just such a good diversity of the Greater Johnstown area.”
Education and awareness
Alexis Fisher, sister of the late Ron Fisher, a reporter with The Tribune-Democrat, was at the event representing the Ron Fisher African American History Educational Fund which was set up in her brother’s memory several months after he passed away in December 2019. A raffle was held to raise money for the fund.
Ron Fisher was passionate about African American history, Alexis Fisher said, and the event would have been “right up his alley."
“An event like this was very important to him and part of the reason that we have that fund is to keep that energy and keep that spirit alive,” she said. “We also have the opportunity to raise funds and give it back to the kids, which I think is so important.
"I wanted to make sure in my hometown that the kids are getting educated on Black history, but not just from hundreds of years ago but also in current times – and that’s what this fund allows us to do."
She hopes to have several events each year to support the fund, and said the next is around the corner. In February, the fund sponsored a Black History Month essay and poster contest for students in conjunction with The Tribune-Democrat.
“Keep an eye out for the fund. We would like to do something for the kids as they get ready to go back to school,” she said. “Just look for something else from us.”
'Family and togetherness'
For others, such as Angela King of Bethel AME Church, celebrating Juneteenth has been a chance to find normalcy after the COVID-19 shutdown.
“It’s good to get a little bit back to normal because you don’t want to get back to normal and you don’t want to go back to normal, normal the way things were but we had people come over say hello and give us hugs,” she said. “It was really nice to hug somebody and see people and one lady even said that she had missed that.”
King added the pandemic was a learning experience.
“God really had to teach us a lesson," she said. "He had to take that away from us in order for us to appreciate it because for awhile our lives were just work and kids and sports and then there wasn’t really that whole reflection on family and togetherness and then when COVID hit a lot of that was taken away.
“Now people are starting to appreciate and realize the importance of family and friends and friendship because so many people have lost their lives because of COVID, and so God has blessed us to still be here. It’s a lesson. It’s a good one though.”
