The Community Foundation for the Alleghenies marked its 30th anniversary with a celebration that also happened to be the first concert in the Silver Drive-In’s 70-year history.
“For the CFA’s 30th anniversary and annual report, we wanted to make a big deal out of it. We sort of stumbled upon this idea as a way to thank donors,” CFA President Mike Kane said.
From 6:30 to 8 p.m., three local bands – J.D. & Cindy, Matt Otis & the Sound and The Evergreens –played for people who arrived in about 200 cars at the drive-in. With nice weather, people socialized outside of their cars and enjoyed food.
With donor support over the past 30 years, the CFA has provided more than $110 million in grants and charitable distributions to Cambria, Somerset, Bedford and Indiana counties.
And on Wednesday during its milestone celebration, the CFA announced new funding of $500,000 from a donor to continue Johnstown’s blight remediation project conducted by the Johnstown Redevelopment Authority. The new funding is in addition to work still in progress, which has been funded by a $750,000 allocation over the past two years.
“With $500,000 more, the redevelopment authority will be able to get that much more done,” Kane said.
With the funding, blighted properties in the city will be taken down and land will be made into gardens, play areas and other new spaces. Kane said volunteers of Vision Together 2025 are leading efforts to transform the land after the redevelopment authority tears down blight. He said people can volunteer by visiting Johnstown25.com.
“Blight is a downward spiral,” he said. “But addressing blight causes an upward spiral. That’s the wonderful thing about this. It’s going to encourage more good work. It’s wonderful to see that happen.”
In addition to the live musical acts, the $20 ticket included a movie: “Back to the Future.”
It was 10-year-old Abby Shaffer’s first time seeing the movie, she said as she ate a hot dog. She sat at the drive-in with her parents, Kris and Lon Shaffer.
“We come to the drive-in quite a bit. It’s good family-oriented fun,” Kris Shaffer said.
The movie selection for the CFA’s anniversary was suggested by a donor during a brainstorming session, Kane said.
And the theme grew from there.
A personal video message to the CFA and the Johnstown community was made by actress Lea Thompson, who is known for her role in “Back to the Future” as Lorraine Baines.
Thompson had spent time in Johnstown while filming “All the Right Moves.”
In addition to the message from Thompson, there were not one but two DeLoreans parked at the drive-in.
The rare car is widely known as the “Back to the Future” signature time machine, modified with a “flux capacitor.”
Through a website, the CFA found a Pittsburgh-area owner of a DeLorean, who brought the iconic car with its stainless steel body, gull-wing doors and sleek shape.
“I’m a child of the ’80s,” car owner Brian Sigel said. He brought a friend, Justin Ross, who also brought his DeLorean.
Car enthusiast Skip Graham, of Johnstown, said he enjoyed seeing the cars and getting out to see family at the CFA’s celebration.
“It’s a nice show. We enjoy coming,” Graham said. “It’s nice to come out and see everybody. It’s been a long four months.”
To further facilitate social distancing to prevent the spread of COVID-19, the CFA limited the number of tickets available for the celebration to half of the drive-in’s capacity, 200 vehicles.
“I see a lot of people who just want to have a good time,” Kane said. “We wanted to have a fun night.”
