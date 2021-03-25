PHOTO GALLERY | 'We have the whole town behind us': Hershey-bound Berlin basketball team savors community sendoff

Freshmen basketball players lead their team through the Berlin Brothersvalley High School hallways on their way to the bus bound for the PIAA Class A state championship game against Nativity BVM, in Berlin, PA., Wednesday, Mar.24, 2021. The title game will be played at 2:30pm, Thursday, Mar.25, in Hershey, PA.
Berlin Brothersvalley Elementary School students cheer as their basketball team's bus heads for the PIAA Class A state championship game against Nativity BVM, in Berlin, PA., Wednesday, Mar.24, 2021. The title game will be played at 2:30pm, Thursday, Mar.25, in Hershey, PA.
Berlin Brothersvalley High School students cheer as their basketball team's bus heads for the PIAA Class A state championship game against Nativity BVM, in Berlin, PA., Wednesday, Mar.24, 2021. The title game will be played at 2:30pm, Thursday, Mar.25, in Hershey, PA.
The bus’s next stop, approximately 3 hours away, was Hershey, where the District 5 champion Berlin Brothersvalley boys basketball team will face District 11 champions Nativity BVM at the Giant Center with a state championship at stake. The PIAA Class 1A boys title game will begin at 2:30 p.m. Thursday.
Berlin Brothersvalley High School senior basketball starter Elijah Sechler boards the bus bound for the PIAA Class A state championship game against Nativity BVM, in Berlin, PA., Wednesday, Mar.24, 2021. The title game will be played at 2:30pm, Thursday, Mar.25, in Hershey, PA.
Berlin Brothersvalley High School senior basketball starter Will Spochart boards the bus bound for the PIAA Class A state championship game against Nativity BVM, in Berlin, PA., Wednesday, Mar.24, 2021. The title game will be played at 2:30pm, Thursday, Mar.25, in Hershey, PA.
PHOTO GALLERY | Berlin boys basketball team receive Hershey send off
“It’s just a great community,” Berlin boys basketball coach Tanner Prosser said after a final practice at the school gymnasium, just before the team boarded the bus. “They’re very supportive of all the athletic teams and the kids. It’s just an exciting time for the school. A lot of the kids were spending time getting ready for the sendoff, making signs and posters. Our kids are appreciative of it all the time.”
This is the boys basketball team’s first trip to the state title game, but Berlin has had previous championship experience.
The girls basketball team coached by Rachel Prosser, who is Tanner’s wife, won the Class 1A state championship in Hershey in 2019.
“I think they may have saw what the girls got to do in addition to the games and wanted to do some of that,” Tanner Prosser said. “Honestly, they just like to play, and they believe in each other regardless of who, where or when they are playing.”
Tanner Prosser, who also is the athletic director at Berlin, said each team will receive 650 tickets to the state championship game in Hershey. The crowd sizes are limited due to COVID-19 pandemic guidelines and precautions.
Regardless of how many are in the stands, the Mountaineers know the Berlin community has the team’s figurative back.
“The community support is awesome,” senior Will Spochart said. “They’re behind us. Every game they come to. It’s really great knowing the community is behind us.”
Senior Preston Foor said he expects the atmosphere to be memorable. He also is counting on a blue wave in the Berlin portion of the stands.
“We’re not playing 5-on-5 when we get to Hershey,” Foor said. “We’re playing 635-on-5. We have the whole town behind us and I can’t thank them enough.”
Mike Mastovich is a sports reporter and columnist for The Tribune-Democrat. He can be reached at (814) 532-5083. Follow him on Twitter @Masty81.