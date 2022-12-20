JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – A Christmas-themed celebration filled with lots of festive fun helped area youngsters get into the holiday spirt.
Greater Johnstown School District held its Trojan Family Christmas on Wednesday at the elementary school in Lower Yoder Township.
Luigina Magistro, an English teacher and Key Club adviser at Greater Johnstown High School, said Trojan Family Christmas is about building a sense of community and family – and having traditions for students in the district.
"Last year we turned it into a two-part event, where we had a dinner in the evening with gift distribution and then brought the activities to the elementary school the following day," she said. "We did that because we wanted every single child to be able to participate. It went really well last year so we decided to do it again this year, and we're prepared to facilitate activities with over 1,100 students."
Students had to opportunity to move through different stations manned by Key Club members and other high school student volunteers, doing crafts such as making reindeer food, a gingerbread puppet and snowflake art as well as singing and dancing.
"Our goal is to make sure everyone has a fun memory, a little something to take home and make it something they can look forward to year after year," Magistro said.
Students also received jump ropes and dental hygiene kits.
"The kids really look forward to this and Key Club students and volunteers look forward to it every year," Magistro said. "We've reached a point where a lot of our Key Club members attended Trojan Family Christmas as children, because it's been going on so long and they remember it. It warms our hearts to see that."
As part of the event, a free turkey dinner with all the trimmings was held Tuesday at Greater Johnstown High School for elementary students and their families.
"Each child left with a gift, a book and a stuffed animal and we distributed oranges and nonperishable food items," Magistro said. "People left with their arms full of wonderful things to take home for the holiday."
Senior Shayann Hill, vice president of the Key Club, said she's been volunteering with Trojan Family Christmas since her freshmen year.
"We spread holiday cheer," she said. "It's about helping kids. All of this is for the kids, so they can have a nice holiday."
Hill said the hope is that youngsters will have a memorable time.
"We want them to experience the joy of Christmas, giving and volunteering, and hopefully they can do that when they're older," she said.
Darshell Daniel, a senior and president of the Key Club, said Trojan Family Christmas brings joy to kids and their families.
"It's very truthful and exciting, and I love seeing the little kids' smiles and it makes me feel happy that I'm giving back to them," she said. "I hope they learn the importance of giving back to people and just have fun."
Magistro said it's important to hold the event, because everyone deserves to have a holiday tradition to look forward to.
"We want students take away some really great memories and some Christmas magic," she said. "I hope that we can be part of those memories for years to come.
"Maybe they'll carry on some of these traditions with their siblings or their own kids one day."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.