CHAMPION – Somerset County’s ski resorts are now part of a company that features some of the nation’s most acclaimed outdoor destinations.
And beginning in the 2022-23 season, qualified season pass holders will able to enjoy them all – whether they’re in Western Pennsylvania or Colorado’s Rockies.
It is one of the changes Vail Resorts will bring as it begins operating Seven Springs Mountain Resort, Hidden Valley and, soon, Laurel Mountain.
GO Laurel Highlands Executive Director Ann Nemanic said the well-known company will also likely bring new visitors to the region.
“We feel confident that as word grows of additional properties now under the Vail umbrella we will see first-time visitors come to the Laurel Highlands region for a new ski experience,” Nemanic said.
In particular, the move will likely mean growth outside the Laurel Highlands tourism bureau’s “traditional markets” – and during the ski season in particular, she said.
Vail Resorts acquired the trio of resorts from the Nutting family in late December for $118 million.
‘All with one pass’
Vail officials said they expect the region’s resorts will draw Epic Pass holders from cities as far away as Cleveland.
“This will provide a regional destination for (the company’s) Epic Pass Holders in Pittsburgh as well as those in other critical markets such as Washington, D.C., Baltimore and Cleveland, who will be able to ski more resorts close to home – and visit world-class mountains out west – all with one pass,” the company’s officials said in a release to media in late December.
Vail Resorts acquired each of the resorts’ mountain equipment and assets, as well as Seven Springs’ lodging, conference center and amenities.
The company, (NYSE: MTN), operates more than 40 resorts across the nation.
In addition to destinations such as Stowe (Vermont) and Breckenridge, they own five resorts in Pennsylvania – including Liberty Mountain Resort in Fairfield, Adams County; Roundtop Mountain Resort in Lewisberry, York County; Whitetail Resort in Mercersburg; Franklin County; and two Lake Harmony, Carbon County, resorts – Big Boulder and Jack Frost.
The Nutting family reopened Laurel Mountain in December 2016 through a lease arrangement with the state.
The state owns the land, including the lodge and famed double-diamond Wildcat Slope.
That lease runs through October 2051 and for that to change, the state must also sign off on a transfer. DCNR spokesman Wesley Robinson said.
That shouldn’t be an issue., but the process has not yet been finalized, he added.
‘Perfect successor‘Under Nutting’s ownership, Seven Springs has seen upgrades to the slope experience, renovated its 418-room hotel, added spas and expanded activities.
Company CEO Bob Nutting described Vail as the right company to take the resorts’ reigns.
“Vail Resorts is a perfect successor, with a proven track record of honoring the unique character of each of its resorts,” Nutting said. “They are the industry leader in investing in the guest experience, employee development and environmental stewardship. We are thrilled that the resorts will now become part of Vail Resorts network and are confident that Vail Resorts will continue to invest in what makes these resorts so special.”
Nemanic said the Nutting family deserves accolades for turning the resorts into what they are today.
“Their investment and vision” in Seven Springs Mountain Resort, Hidden Valley Resort and Laurel Mountain” has not only created tremendous outdoor recreational opportunities but also “elevated our destination in the eyes of many,” she said.
David Hurst is a reporter for The Tribune-Democrat.
