NICKTOWN, Pa. – A section of Route 553 in Barr Township is closed following a crash that injured one woman, Nicktown Fire Chief Greg Shank said.
But Shank said hazardous weather conditions are keeping the road closed until further notice.
"The visibility on Ridge Road right now is zero," he said.
Shank said the crash occurred just after 8 a.m. involving a rear end collision.
One motorist was transported from the scene with minor injuries by Veterans EMS, he said.
The individual was taken to Miners Medical Center, according to Cambria County 911 officials.
Shank said a tow truck hauled away the damaged vehicle but responders decided to keep the road closed until visibility and road conditions improve.
A cold front that moved into the area Friday sent temperatures plummeting toward zero degrees and brought strong winds that Cambria County 911 officials said have already resulted in trees down across the county.
None resulted in road closures as of 10 a.m., a supervisor said.
A few outages were reported across the region, including one impacting between 21 and 100 customers in the Benshoff Hill Road area just north of Johnstown.
Another appeared to be impacting dozens of customers in the Miller Picking Drive area of Conemaugh Township.
Penelec's real-time outage map indicated crews were working to address both outages with power projected to be restored by 12 noon.
