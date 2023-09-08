JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – The Rosedale banishment, one of the darkest moments in Johnstown’s history, was examined as not only a historic event from 1923 during a vigil in Central Park on Thursday, but also a lesson that can be used to help shape the city’s identity going forward.
A century earlier, on Sept. 7, 1923, Mayor Joseph Cauffiel, supported by the Ku Klux Klan, issued an edict banning all Blacks and Mexicans who lived in the city less than seven years.
It came in response to an incident in which a Black migrant steel mill worker shot six police officers in the Rosedale neighborhood. Four of the officers – John James, Joseph Abrahams, Otto Fink and Otto Nukem – died.
Cauffiel’s order never officially became law, but an estimated 500 to 2,000 people left.
The shootout and banishment were largely forgotten to history until recent years as the centennial approached.
Bishop Cynthia Moore-Koikoi, from the Western Pennsylvania Conference of the United Methodist Church, called upon the attendees to ask forgiveness for the past and to carry the message of the vigil forward into their daily lives.
“So while I was not there 100 years ago, I am here today to seek forgiveness for the members of the Christian community who, 100 years ago, celebrated or stayed silent, those who didn’t follow the laws of Christ,” Moore-Koikoi said. “To the decedents of the African-American people, the Black people, and the descendants of the Mexican people, the brown people who lived here in Johnstown, please forgive us.
“Please forgive us. To God in Heaven, Lord have mercy, Christ have mercy, Lord have mercy upon us.”
Moore-Koikoi continued: “I’m not just here to accept responsibility or to ask for forgiveness.
“I’m also here to entreat us to turn and go a different way. Our time here together this afternoon will have been a mockery if all we do is read a litany, offer a prayer and light a candle. We will have mocked God if we do not dedicate ourselves today to turn and to go in a different way, if we do not dedicate ourselves to take proactive action to repair the harm that was done 100 years ago.”
The Rev. Carol Hickman, pastor of Grove Avenue United Methodist Church, similarly encouraged people to “take it from what you’ve heard and move it into your heart and then out to your hands, be the person who makes a difference.”
Peggy Ward, president of the United Women in Faith from the UMC’s Western Pennsylvania Conference, explained that “knowing our past helps us understand our present and to do better in the future.”
Greater Johnstown School District Superintendent Amy Arcurio spoke about how the Rosedale incident is taught in local classrooms.
“Johnstown and Black history is our history,” Arcurio said. “There is no need for differentiation or special subtitles to history. We are all actively creating history each and every day. How do we want to be remembered? Will it be positive or will it be negative? Will it recount happiness or sadness? We know that history is a varied assortment of both positive and negative events. We also recognize that as educators it is our duty, as well as our responsibility, to share both positive and negative events with our children.”
GJSD students Casey Barrett and Zoey Kurcin provided thoughts concenring what learning about Rosedale has meant to them.
“I have lived here my whole life, and I just learned about this event a year ago in my ethics studies class, and you usually think you know everything about your hometown,” Barrett said.
“I try to learn new history about new countries all the time. But you don’t think you’ll learn something new in your hometown that historically important.”
Barrett said he feels it is “very important” to look at the bad parts of history, not just the good moments.
“If you don’t learn, read or teach about it, it could happen again, and we don’t want to make the same mistakes,” he said.
