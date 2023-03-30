JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – A half-century to the day from when the last U.S. combat troops departed South Vietnam, a group of local veterans who served during that time period gathered on Wednesday to reflect upon the war and the impact it made on their lives.
An estimated 300 attendees shared stories, remembered their comrades, listened to live music and broke bread together as part of the sixth annual Vietnam Era Veterans Recognition Day event held inside 1st Summit Arena @ Cambria County War Memorial in downtown Johnstown.
“This is nice to come up here because no one else is really having any programs for the Vietnam veterans,” said Skip Steinbeiser, a Sinking Valley, Blair County resident who served from 1969 to 1971.
March 29 was proclaimed Vietnam Veterans Day in 2012 and officially recognized as National Vietnam War Veterans Day in 2017.
That type of tribute is far different than the hostility many Vietnam veterans encountered when they returned home to a divided nation in which body counts of the dead were regularly given by the press, which Veteran Community Initiatives Director Tom Caulfield, a Vietnam War veteran, said felt like seeing a “scoreboard” for baseball games.
“They didn’t value human life, and that irritates me to this day. … That was always a problem of mine when I was returning,” Caulfield said. “That thinking never really changed itself until the 1990s until we had the (Gulf) War at that time. That’s when things started to change.”
Keynote speaker retired Marine Corps Lt. Gen. Richard Natonski, who took part in the evacuation of Saigon in 1975, said the gathering honored those who lost their lives in Vietnam, those who returned home and later died, and those still alive today.
“You did what you were told to do,” Natonski said to the audience. “You went into harm’s way, and you served honorably, and yet, you never received the proper thanks from a grateful nation. Today, we’re here to rectify that.”
The event’s emcee, Bob Eyer, who served in Vietnam, encouraged his fellow veterans to “cherish the time you get to spend with your fellow veteran-in-arms” and to “reflect and appreciate that you got your one day back in this world.”
