JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Pvts. Andrew Mallatt, Charles Cook, John Brown, John Plowden, John Farley and John Smith joined the United States Colored Troops during the American Civil War.
A little more than a half-century later, on another continent, Joseph Davis was a doughboy during World War I.
All of them left their homes in the Greater Johnstown region to serve their country, just as many other Black men and women have done from the early days of the nation through today. They fought in Europe, Asia, the Middle East and elsewhere and helped keep the peace when no conflicts were raging.
An effort is underway to preserve their legacies.
Approximately 400 local Black service members have been identified so far as part of the African-American Heritage Society’s ongoing Military Veteran Historical Collection Program. They range from individuals whose life stories are available in great detail to those identified only by name or, in the case of the Civil War veterans, by photos of their tombstones.
The known list includes a Tuskegee Airman, a Navy SEAL, at least two women who served during World War II and Purple Heart recipients.
“All of these people are patriots in their own right in what they’ve done for the nation as a whole,” Army Maj. Bruce Jordan, a member of the Heritage Society, said during an interview last month at Flood City Youth Fitness Academy. “All we’re trying to do is make sure that the next generation understands the contributions that they made – not only to this community, but to the nation as a whole.”
‘They all served’
Bethel A.M.E. Church in Johnstown’s Prospect section had an existing program to honor World War I and World War II veterans that Reginald Floyd, a society member and former military policeman, called the “root that started this.” Information was also gathered from the archives of Mount Sinai Institutional Baptist Church in East Conemaugh.
General details have been collected through that broad research and brainstorming, and “now we’ve got to get the actual information,” as Joe Cashaw, a society member, explained.
Along with the Heritage Society, the NAACP Johnstown Chapter, Johnstown Area Heritage Association, Pennsylvania Highlands Community College and Veteran Community Initiatives have contributed.
“When you look out over the entire audience (at public veterans’ events) and you see representatives from all the different wars – Blacks, Hispanics, whites, every single minority group, all of those that served – it doesn’t make any difference,” VCI Director Tom Caulfield said. “The bottom line is they all served for this great country of ours, and their sacrifices are all appreciated. Those of us that have served know that.
“I think that those that have observed and been around the military and the veteran community realize that these people have made tremendous sacrifices. For it not to be considered would only be a travesty.”
Seeking information
The most public display of the collection occurred this year, when pictures of some veterans were placed in Johnstown’s Central Park as part of Juneteenth celebrations.
“There are a lot of people who have served in the military from this community, and we think that folks should understand that,” Heritage Society member Bruce Haselrig said when talking about the display in the park and the overall project.
Pictures and biographies are also posted as part of Penn Highlands’s African American Heritage Collection online at digitalarchives.powerlibrary.org/papd/islandora/object/papd:acacc-aahc.
“You’ll see we don’t have a lot of information on some of them,” said Barbara Zaborowski, the college’s dean for learning resources. “We just have a name, a branch of service. We don’t know when they served. We don’t know where they served. We don’t know if they got any medals. We’re just trying to get some additional information to put online to commemorate these veterans.”
Members of the Heritage Society plan to take a research trip soon to the U.S. Army War College in Carlisle in hopes of gathering even more details.
Anybody with information about Black veterans from the Greater Johnstown region can contact Haselrig at 814-659-0982 or bhaselrig_group@yahoo.com. Mail can be sent to the Heritage Discovery Center; 201 Sixth Ave.; Johnstown, Pa. 15906; attention: African-American Heritage Society.
