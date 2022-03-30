JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Vincent Rose surveyed the community room at Solomon Homes in Johnstown on Tuesday evening, trying to figure out which University of Pittsburgh at Johnstown Communi-TEAMS booth to visit first.
Rose ultimately chose the biology department’s “touch table” that had fur, feathers and bones for the children to explore.
“This is my third time,” he said.
Tuesday’s event was the final of three for the semester and featured a STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) theme.
The first was March 1 and had a focus on sports, followed by a health event on March 15.
Each began at 5:30 p.m. and ran until 7 p.m. and included a variety of activities.
Rose said the first one changed his life because of the learning opportunities available.
Since then, he’s made a point of returning to the others.
The neighborhood child said he enjoys activities and learning, That’s why he keeps coming back.
“We feel like these events are really valuable,” Pitt-Johnstown associate professor Christine Dahlin said.
She’s the chairwoman of Communi-TEAMS, a diversity and inclusion committee at Pitt-Johnstown, and was representing the biology department at the event.
The children were drawn to her and her cockatoo Yoko.
Dahlin taught the guests about parrots and their behavior.
Typically, Communi-TEAMS holds three events per semester at the community room, but the COVID-19 pandemic has stopped that from happening for the past two years.
This spring, the group was able to return to a normal schedule.
On Tuesday, there were tables set up for chemistry, which included information on liquid nitrogen, static electricity and flammables; a geology table with an array of various rocks, including some from the moon; and the education department stations had engineering activities, such as how to build a flood-resistant home.
UPJ student Nick Scelsi and Holly Garrett manned the geology table.
“We’re just showing kids the different types of rock samples and opening their eyes to what’s out there,” Scelsi said.
Both said they signed up for the community event because they wanted to make an impact on the children.
“It’s such a cool opportunity,” Garrett said.
She added that spreading the word about STEM was “a good message to get across.”
Dahlin said the activities were just as important for the Pitt-Johnstown students as they are for the Solomon Homes residents.
That’s because the undergraduates don’t often venture into Johnstown.
Bringing them to one of the city’s neighborhoods is breaking down cultural barriers, Dahlin said.
Collins Ruffin, 11, said he’d forgotten that the Communi-TEAMS event was scheduled for Tuesday but was thankful Rose reminded him.
Looking around the room, Ruffin said he was most interested in Yoko and wanted to learn more about a cup-stacking activity at one of the education department’s tables.
Ruffin said he’s not that interested in STEM but, overall, he was having fun.
