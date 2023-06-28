JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Utility crews are set to spend the next six months replacing two miles of high-voltage cable throughout downtown Johnstown.
But despite carrying a more than $2 million price tag, the project – and the upgrades – won’t be easy to spot.
That’s because the combined 9,000 feet of cable, two transformers and a four-foot-tall switch being installed are buried approximately five feet underground, FirstEnergy officials said Tuesday.
The difference will come when storms and other disruptions challenge the network, said Todd Meyers, who serves as a spokesman for the company’s Penelec subsidiary.
The corridor covers an area that has been plagued by a series of extended outages over the past few years – including two over the past month on Locust Street.
“This energy is the lifeblood of the downtown. When everything is running smoothly, no one notices, but when there are disruptions, everyone notices,” Meyers said. “This is going to give the network better, safer technology that’s easier to switch when (issues) occur – to prevent and minimize future disruptions.”
More than 900 customers are served by the underground downtown Johnstown system, Meyers said.
The network isn’t unique.
Cities including Erie, Reading and Cleveland have similar set-ups, buying sizable transformers and other equipment that would otherwise be on top of utility poles, Meyers said.
That makes them less likely to be damaged by wind storms, fallen trees and automobile accidents, but when issues do occur, repairs can be more complex because crews have limited space to access components and make repairs, Meyers added.
An underground network fire near Vine and Stonycreek streets in 2022 was a perfect example of that, he said.
Because the cables travel through a narrow conduit, flames from a flare-up can spread and cause additional damage further down the network, making repairs – and outages – more time-consuming, Meyers said.
Meyers said the network can serve the entire downtown even when a section is disrupted. But that sometimes means rerouting power through time- intensive switching procedures and repairing cables that aren’t always easy to remove.
With newer technology and cables being run through the PVC conduit, that should change, he said.
The equipment is designed to rapidly detect and isolate damage and then re-route electricity.
The city’s “Boulevard No. 1” cable was already replaced following the fire. On Tuesday, crews from Virginia-based New River Electrical were working on a switch relocation project inside a concrete vault near Main and Franklin streets.
Dave Horvath, a Penelec network “trouble truck” supervisor who oversees the project, said 1,400 feet of cable was dedicated for installation on the Locust Street project alone.
In all, repairs will be made across the downtown, from Sargent’s Stadium at the Point to Washington Street and the top of Main Street, replacing some components that probably date back to the 1980s.
He noted areas are inspected twice a year even when there aren’t issues to ensure sections of cable or components don’t need replaced.
But Penelec tracks larger projects that need addressed and schedules them often years in advance, Meyers said.
“With the supply chain right now, there’s sometimes been a two-year lead time,” he said.
“These aren’t parts you’re picking up at Walmart.”
The project won’t impact customers’ monthly bills, he added.
“There are already fees built in for emergency repairs, storms and other issues,” Meyers said.
“Projects like these are already covered.”
Work is planned further down Main Street near the hospital later this summer while cables for the corridor of businesses near Gazebo Place will likely see upgrades in September, Horvath said.
All of that is weather-permitting, he said, noting thunderstorms and downpours aren’t safe for crews.
Other work will occur in 2024.
Crews handling the project won’t need to close any roads to do the work, although roadside “flaggers” may reduce roads to one lane for a short time period to keep workers safe, Meyers said.
Downtown customers shouldn’t notice disruptions either, he said.
The project will continue being conducted in phases to enable the rest of the network to handle the power load, Meyers said.
“It’s going to be a process because we’re going to have to take this piece by piece to keep the city (powered),” Meyers said, “but the (end result) should be a much better network.”
