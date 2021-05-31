The men and women who die in war are – more often than not – young adults, some still teenagers, when the bullets, rockets, IEDs or disease take decades of life from them and leave their loved ones alone with photos, faded memories and flag-draped coffins.
On Monday, Memorial Day, ceremonies were held all throughout the region to honor those who have died in defense of the United States, with two of the larger events taking place at Grandview Cemetery and Sandyvale Memorial Gardens and Conservancy in Johnstown.
Marty Kuhar, an Army veteran and Pennsylvania Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve chairman, pointed out how the dead remain frozen in time.
“Those who gave their lives – many of them young – ironically will remain forever young because we’ll remember them when they died, when they never came back,” Kuhar said when delivering the keynote address at Sandyvale. “They may have been an 18-year-old kid at the time. So, with that, they do remain forever young.
"Remember that’s more than just a name on a tombstone, more than just a memorial. These were living people that were the sons and daughters, the spouses, the brothers, the sisters, the people that loved and were loved, people like you and I. It’s just they gave the ultimate sacrifice for the freedoms that we enjoy today.”
Sandyvale’s ceremony honored the local war dead, including approximately 1,200 Cambria County residents who lost their lives during conflicts in the 20th and 21st centuries.
“Yes, Memorial Day is a day of reflection, it’s a day of thanking God, and it’s a day of memories,” Kuhar said. “But also, as our most solemn holiday, it’s a day of thanks. It’s thanking them for all that they did for us.”
Retired Marine Corps Col. John Skelley encouraged people to also honor veterans who return from combat with both visible and invisible wounds.
“I hope that you’ll remember and spare a thought for those who have come back from the war, but whose tortured souls are still there, still engaged in combat every day,” Skelley said during remarks at Grandview Cemetery.
“They volunteered for you, and I hope that you don’t forget them now.”
He asked those in attendance to “resolve to yourself that you’re going to make it up to them in some way, in whatever is in your power to do, so that your thanks truly has meaning and you truly support somebody who I assure you could really use it, even if they won’t acknowledge it.”
Skelley described three different groups who observe Memorial Day – folks who enjoy a three-day holiday; individuals who take time to remember those who died during war; and the military personnel, veterans and their families who know the firsthand sacrifice of serving.
“This portion of the population continues to shrink, so that – at this point – they’ve become almost an alien subculture in our society, and they don’t really connect as well as they used to to all of the rest of us,” Skelley said, referring to military families. “But they continue to serve, and we continue to find them, and they continue to volunteer. And has been said so many times – by so many people, there’s nothing – nothing like the heart of a volunteer.”
