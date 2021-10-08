Johnstown, PA (15901)

Today

A mix of clouds and sun during the morning will give way to cloudy skies this afternoon. Slight chance of a rain shower. High 76F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph..

Tonight

Considerable cloudiness. Occasional rain showers after midnight. Low 62F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.