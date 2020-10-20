NEW FLORENCE – Hendricks Creek in Westmoreland County is coming back to life.
Located a few miles southwest of New Florence, the tributary of Tubmill Creek begins unspoiled high up in the oak and hemlock hollows of Laurel Mountain, but fell victim to human impact as it ventured down off the ridge.
Deforestation enabled flash floods to gouge its course. Pipeline construction projects impacted its flow, and farm cattle eroded its banks and polluted it with animal waste.
The Tubmill Trout Unlimited club has come to the rescue. Lindon Gamble, the club’s director of stream habitat improvement, developed a plan with the state Fish and Boat Commission to return the watershed to its former quality.
“When we entered the creek at the end of a farmer’s field it was 35 feet wide, there was no depth to it,” Gamble said. “It was all ankle deep to mid-calf depth. No holes. No habitat whatsoever.”
In mid-August, the club began a 10-day project on 1,500 to 2,000 feet of the creek by adding 30 fish habitat enhancement devices made of logs and stones, forming small pool-scouring waterfalls to provide cover for fish and stabilize the banks.
“We had 30 to 35 boulders that we put in the water to break up the current and allow some resting points for the different types of fishes,” he added.
Six hundred native trees were planted along the banks on Tuesday – providing shade to keep temperatures cool for trout, and to absorb harmful pollutants from agriculture before they can reach the stream.
“That develops a good natural complete corridor on each side of the stream that is beneficial to the stream in different ways,” Gamble said.
The club has been working on the Tubmilll Creek drainage area in Fairfield Township the past few years to improve overall water quality, and the results are paying off.
“Hendricks and Tubmill, both, are still considered trout stocking fisheries and exceptional value waters,” said Gamble, who added that the streams are open to public fishing. The club and Fish and Boat Commission stock the waters several times a year, but this year he’s confident Hendricks will hold the fish.
Gamble said Hurricane Agnes in 1972, pipeline construction projects and farming all played a part in damaging Hendricks Creek. A build-up of silt covered rocks that insects use for shelter.
“It got more and more difficult for the ecosystem to rebound,” he said, “and to produce what it had to, to support natural trout reproduction.”
The club funded the $68,000 project in conjunction with the Western Pennsylvania Conservancy, the Foundation for Pennsylvania Watersheds, the Cold Water Heritage Project, Pennsylvania Growing Greener, and local private energy companies.
“We’ve been lucky so far,” Gamble said.
Those groups, along with Fairfield Township, have tackled some two-dozen similar projects on Tubmill Creek and its tributaries. Gamble said 18 volunteers from those groups showed up to assist a hired excavating contractor for the work on Hendricks.
“The overall hope is that we can return it to its once-pristine status – becoming one of the jewels of the Laurel Highlands for trout fishing,” he said.
Besides recreation opportunities Gamble hopes the project will give a boost to the local economy, as he expects fishermen to use local bait shops, campgrounds, convenience stores and restaurants.
Greg Schaetzle, a watershed projects manager at the Western Pennsylvania Conservancy who worked on the project with Gamble, said: “I think
it came off as a very large success.”
Schaetzle said the partnership’s mission was fairly simple. “Overall we were trying to focus on keeping the silt out of the stream.”
Schaetzle said planting buffer varieties of trees such as swamp white oaks, sycamores and willows, as well as a variety of berry bushes, should reduce bank erosion tremendously.
Re-grading the creek’s steep banks, which were so poor that they eroded after each significant rain, was mandatory in Hendricks’ make over, Schaetzle said.
“Now there’s numerous deep holes, there’s riffles, there’s runs, there’s pools,” he said, “all those different requirements for different age classes and types of fish we hope to be encountering.”
Schaetzle added that the stream should now begin to hold populations of brook, brown and rainbow trout, as well as lampreys, creek chubs, darters and even smallmouth bass. The goal, he said, is “to have the stream function as it once did – and should.”
