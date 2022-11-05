LATROBE, Pa. – Former President Donald Trump traveled to Westmoreland County on Saturday to speak in support of Republican candidates whom he's endorsed for key mid-term election races in Pennsylvania.
The slogan "Trump won" was plastered across signs, flags and memorabilia at the Arnold Palmer Regional Airport, a reference to the belief that the 2020 election was stolen from Trump.
Trump highlighted the recent decision by Pennsylvania Supreme Court that mail-in ballots without dates should not be counted, but he lamented that the ruling was not in place in 2020 when he lost to Joe Biden.
"We beat this guy so badly," he said. "The election was rigged, and now our country is being destroyed."
He said the nation is no longer "energy dominant as we were two years ago, and we have record-high inflation."
Now three days away from the mid-term election Trump excited the droves of ralliers in Latrobe by toying with making an announcement for his plans in 2024.
"I want the focus to be on Doug and Oz," he said. "We are going to take back the Senate; We are going to take back America.
"And in 2024, we will be taking back the White House and you will be hearing about it very, very soon."
Pennsylvania gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano, a state senator, helped lead an unsuccessful effort to overturn the 2020 presidential election in favor of Trump.
"Doug opposed COVID lockdowns and mandates," Trump said. "And he boldly defended election integrity."
If elected governor, Mastriano said he wants stricter voter ID policies and an audit of Pennsylvania’s voter registration system.
Mastriano went to the stage with Trump, lauding the former president for low inflation and energy independence during his presidency.
"On day one when I'm governor, we will drill and dig like never before," he said.
"If you want to keep your jobs, you have to vote for Mastriano. All masking in job requirements are over forever in Pennsylvania," he said, drawing applause. "No more critical race theories in our schools. On day one, 'woke' is broke; no more sexual games or pronoun games with our kids in school."
Dr. Mehmet Oz, Republican contender for a Pennsylvania seat in the U.S. Senate, had his own daytime TV program, “The Dr. Oz Show,” for 13 seasons before he moved from New Jersey to Pennsylvania to run for the Senate.
Oz's Democratic opponent John Fetterman, incumbent lieutenant governor of Pennsylvania, has stressed the fact that Oz moved from New Jersey to qualify for the Pennsylvania's Senate seat being vacated by retiring Republican Sen. Pat Toomey.
"Oz told me he loves the people of the Commonwealth," Trump said. "He will stop runaway spending in Washington and support our police."
When Oz addressed the crowd prior to Trump's arrival, he said he would be a unifying member of the Senate.
"I'm not a politician, I'm a surgeon," he said. "We tackle big problems by making sure we unify people in the operating room, the same will work for our nation. ... I believe we can have a budget that works, an all-of-the-above energy policy, safe cities streets and communities, a secure the border – but allow legal immigration. And if we do this together, we will win big-time on Tuesday."
Men and women with hardhats filed into bleachers near the podium. Before the rally started, Bryan K. Payne said he and thousands of others lost theirs jobs when Biden cancelled the Keystone pipeline. Payne said he was employed with natural gas company MarkWest until cutbacks were made.
"We are here to show Pennsylvania is for fracking," he said.
While touching on myriad issues, Trump made repeated references to the 2020 election as being "rigged."
Westmoreland County was among the areas that Trump won handily in 2020, with about 64% of the votes. The state as a whole, went to President Joe Biden by a narrow margin.
"On Tuesday, we need a landslide victory so Biden and the radical left can't rig it or steal it," he said.
Trump's appearance in Latrobe comes about two weeks after the Democratic-led House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 riot subpoenaed him to appear for testimony.
The committee has held nine hearings with evidence including testimony from Trump's own appointees and staff that Trump orchestrated an attempt to obstruct the peaceful transition of presidential power to Biden in multiple ways.
The subpoena sent to Trump Oct. 21 said the hearings brought to bear evidence that he oversaw efforts including "purposefully disseminating false allegations of fraud related to the 2020 election, pressuring state officials and legislators to change the results of the election in their states, and summoning tens of thousands of supporters to Washington and knowing they were angry and some armed, sending them to the Capitol on the day electoral votes were counted during Congress's Jan. 6 joint session."
Trump, on his social media outlet, blasted committee members for not asking him earlier and called the committee "a total bust."
On Saturday, he said the committee should be more concerned with election integrity.
"This election is your chance to stand up against tyranny of the radical left," he said.
He surveyed the crowd, saying there were "tens of thousands of people. As far as the eye can see."
"I think these rallies are bigger than they were ever," he said. "People want hope and change."
Dana Wise, 35, of Pittsburgh, said she was excited to attend the rally. It would be her third time at a Trump event. She soaked it in, feeling at home around others who perhaps, like her and her husband, were fired from jobs for not wearing masks or getting the COVID-19 vaccine under the Biden administration.
Her first Trump rally was for the 2020 election – "The election that was supposedly stolen," she said.
She was also at the "Stop the Steal" rally on Jan. 6 at the Capitol.
"There's been corruption in the system for a long time, and I think Trump exposed it," she said.
She said she could understand how people could have gone along with others entering the Capitol, but she did not go, she said.
"People on the sidelines were screaming for people to enter the Capitol," she said.
She said the "Stop the Steal" rally was a time of peaceful prayer and singing "God Bless America" until tear gas was launched.
"The people inside the Capitol and what they were doing in the building, I think that was totally wrong," she said
Wise, a former lunch lady at a public school district, said she was fired for not wearing a mask during COVID-19 protocol.
"Freedom is something that has to be fought for," she said. "If we let it go, it will be gone forever."
Her husband, Shane Chesher, 35, said he was fired from his union laborer position in Allegheny County for not getting the vaccine and said he believes the current administration does not represent interests of average people.
He, too, was at the Capitol on Jan. 6.
"It was a great day that went sour," he said. "Spoiled by bad actors."
The slogan "Trump won" was plastered across signs, flags and memorabilia including the shirt worn by Gregg Smyth of Boco Raton, Fla.
Smyth - neither Republican nor Democrat – said he expects Trump to again run for president in 2024, though he said he should currently be in the White House.
"When you are dealing with the swamp, they are all gunning for him," he said. "When it comes to Republicans and Democrats that's the swamp he was going to drain."
He pulled out his phone to show the Tribune-Democrat photos of the Jan. 6 rally. He was on the steps of the Capitol, he said.
"It was like going with fans for your favorite sports team," he said. "There were real patriots there."
He believes the violent actors were planted.
Aside from that issue, voters including Smyth are motivated to vote, believing their candidates will have the appropriate answer to record high inflation, he said.
"I'm tired of watching people struggle from gas prices, food prices," Smyth said.
