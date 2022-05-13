JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Work on the long-anticipated REACHland Connect sidewalk will begin this summer and finish in the fall, University of Pittsburgh at Johnstown President Jem Spectar said Thursday.
A groundbreaking event for the project was held in front of College Park Apartments on Theatre Drive in Richland Township to detail the first phase, which will pass near there.
“This is about the community and the students,” Spectar said. “It’s about safety and making sure people can go from point A to point B.”
This portion of the work will begin at Highfield Avenue – the UPJ entrance – and continue down Schoolhouse Road, where it will connect to the corner of Theatre Drive.
From there, the 3,400-foot sidewalk will turn down that street and stop at the Kiwanis Memorial Veteran’s Park, for now.
Spectar said it took a lot of teamwork to get REACHland off the ground and thanked the numerous elected and public officials who helped, singling out Jennie Louwerse, PennDOT deputy secretary for multimodal transportation.
A portion of the project funding comes from her department.
Louwerse noted the importance of community connectors such as the sidewalk and said how beneficial they are to the people who live there.
“These projects are transformational individually, but they have this multiplier effect across the board,” she said.
Jessica Gardner, a wheelchair user who lives in Richland Towers on Theatre Drive, detailed the struggles she has moving around the community and how REACHland will help.
“These sidewalks are a game-changer,” she said, adding that they will improve the quality of life for everyone.
Spectar also noted the economic impact of the work.
He said allowing more people to walk will increase the patronage of businesses in that part of Richland Township.
State Sen. Wayne Langerholc, R-Richland Township, said he envisioned a day when those driving down Theatre Drive would see numerous sidewalk users traveling to and from their homes, businesses and schools thanks to this investment in infrastructure.
He said it was a great day for the community, but added that the work isn’t done and it’s no time to slow down.
Once all phases of the project are complete, there will be a three-mile wellness loop available.
“It’s really about making the community more liveable, more walkable and more connected,” Spectar said.
Another topic brought up during the event was how this project might connect to other local trail systems in the future, such as the Path of the Flood Trail, which stretches from Johnstown to South Fork.
“Outdoor recreation is the front door of economic development,” said Cambria County President Commissioner Thomas Chernisky.
Raymond Wrabley, UPJ Division of Social Sciences and Division of Business and Enterprise chairman, shared a similar point during his comments, stating that outdoor opportunities add to the area’s brand.
