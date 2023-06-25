JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Shannon and Sawyer Schmidtman, from the Yamaha-sponsored Twinstunts team, rode toward the front of the Grand Thunder Parade on Saturday, popping wheelies and revving engines to the delight of onlookers along Johnstown’s Main Street.
They were among the wave of riders who participated in the annual motorcycle parade held as part of the Thunder in the Valley rally.
“Getting to go through town like that is always fun with all the bikes on the side,” Sawyer Schmidtman said.
Along with the parade, the Schmidtmans also did shows, both of which gave folks the opportunity to see professional stunt riding.
“We love getting the fans involved, getting close to people, really getting that up-close, in-your-face scaring them,” Shannon Schmidtman said.
Motorcycle enthusiasts lined Main Street from Sargent's Stadium at the Point to the bus station.
Valerie Stiner, a Philipsburg resident, and Christian Motorcyclists Association member, watched the parade as she has done year after year for more than a decade.
“I love Thunder in the Valley,” Stiner said. “And I love being able to share God’s love with everybody. That’s why I’m here. It’s cool to watch all of the costumes people wear in the parade and all the different bikes. I love how the kids all gather around. It’s more about the community of people and talking with the people around the parade.”
Brian Dunn, from Westmont, attended the parade with his neighbor’s son.
“It’s kind of amazing the amount of money that some people get into some of these bikes,” Dunn said. “I’m a motorcycle enthusiast, so it’s fun to see everybody’s bikes, what they look like and what they’ve done to them.”
Downtown businesses, including Roots Kitchen and Juicery, saw increased foot traffic as a result of the parade.
“We love the parade,” Roots owner Megan Heit said. “It’s fun. It’s just nice to see this many people downtown. … Just seeing this many people downtown is exciting. It feels alive down here.”
