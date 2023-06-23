JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – For rallygoers in the market for a new motorcycle, this is a chance to try it before you buy it.
In the Suppes Ford Biker Mall, Five Star Motorsports and Yamaha are offering guided rides in groups on area streets to experience its fleet of motorcycles.
"We like to get the customers out here so we can get them on a bike they might be interested in and for new customers to see what we have to offer," said Scott Cobaugh, general sales manager of Five Star Powersports in Duncansville, Blair County.
A full line of motorcycles is available for the demo rides, including Yamaha MT-03, R7, Tracer 9 GT, Bolt and MT-10.
"You have to have motorcycle license, and you can stop by the tent and register for a time slot and we get our guys to take you out," Cobaugh said. "They go out Route 271 to Parkhill and back through Conemaugh. It's about a 15- to 20-minute ride."
Demo rides will be offered from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.
Yamaha representatives will be on hand to answer questions attendees might have about the bikes and equipment.
"People are excited and usually like to try out things before they make a purchase," Cobaugh said. "We highly encourage test rides because we want to make sure you're buying the machine that's suited for you."
Mark Lepline, of Frederick, Maryland, said he's ready to purchase the Tracer 9 GT he took for a test drive.
"I've been looking at one for awhile, but around my area you can't find them, so part of the reason I'm here is because I knew they'd have them," he said. "That bike is so smooth. I'll own that bike in a week."
Lepline said it was a great demo ride and he got to experience straightaways and corners going through the mountain.
"They did a good job; I was really impressed," he said.
Along Washington Street, Roundhouse Harley-Davidson offered demo rides of its fleet on Friday.
"This is a nice way for motorcycle enthusiasts to be able to test ride any bike," said Dale Wolfe, a sales representative for Roundhouse Harley-Davidson, which is based out of Duncansville, Blair County. "It's a planned set up that Harley-Davidson has, and it's a really good way to look at the new bikes, new features and new engines."
A full line of motorcycles was available for the demo rides from starter bikes to full-size touring models.
"People really enjoy it, and to do it in this environment with friends and family is comforting," Wolfe said.
Throughout the weekend, Roundhouse Harley-Davidson will have merchandise and small accessory instillation available.
Additional demo rides will be offered from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday at Roundhouse Harley-Davidson in Duncansville.
Somerset County ABATE will sponsor its guided ride on Saturday to Flight 93 National Memorial in Stonycreek Township, Somerset County, which will leave from Johns Street in front of Sargent’s Stadium at the Point.
Registration will begin at 11 a.m. Saturday, with the ride leaving at 1:30 p.m.
Randy Hochstein, vice president and legislative coordinator for Somerset County ABATE, said the group has been hosting the ride to the memorial for a number of years, and it’s a popular offering during Thunder.
"Depending of the weather, we can see between 30 to 120 people," he said. "We have the Johnstown police escort us out of town and once we're out of town our people take over and we take care of all the intersections so people can get there safely. We guide them to the memorial and after that they are on their own to get back."
Hochstein said feedback on the ride is positive.
"People think it's great that they get to see a national memorial," Hochstein said. "We have people who come back come back year after year. The national memorial is hallowed ground and they get a deep feeling when they go there, so I think that's why they enjoy going back. This ride helps draw people who are interested in our local history."
While in town for Thunder in the Valley, riders can check out the self-guided tours that will have them on scenic trips through the winding hills and valleys of the region.
A list of self-guided tours with directions can be found at www.visitjohnstownpa.com/thunder-valley/self-guided-rides.
