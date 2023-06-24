JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – On the band’s tour bus parked by the main stage at Peoples Natural Gas Park, Kentucky Headhunters guitarist Richard Young said the band used to be called Itchy Brother, and they started out practicing in a farmhouse in Kentucky in 1968 when he was a teenager.
They went from performing at bars to being recruited by record labels that had also discovered the Allman Brothers Band, among others. Young is now 68 years old, and the Kentucky Headhunters have released eight studio albums, with four of their songs reaching the Top 40 on the U.S. Billboard Hot Country songs charts.
Their debut album was country, but Southern rock has always been the band’s identity, he said.
And they are still going strong, making trips from Kentucky for weekend shows mostly these days, including their Thunder in the Valley performance Friday at PNG Park, 90 Johns St. Johnstown.
Among the stream of people entering the concert venue Friday was Eric Hendrickson, of Huntingdon County, wearing a Lynyrd Skynyrd T-shirt and there specifically for the Kentucky Headhunters. He said the band has a “grungy,” “guitar-driven” sound that he, as a heavy metal fan, enjoys.
“They have a rough edge,” he said. “They are country with a good twang to the guitar and good drums.”
During the interview hours prior to the performance, Young was interrupted a few times amid the business of getting ready for the show. He also took a call from someone calling from the band Black Stone Cherry, a young Southern rock band he manages. They are gaining success in Europe, playing in front of crowds of 120,000 people, he said.
“A Southern rock band can go overseas and explode,” he said. It’s newer there, but it’s more difficult at home in the United States, he said.
He said for Southern-sounding voices, it’s difficult to tap into audiences preferring newer musical tastes including rap.
However, Colt Ford, who performed after Kentucky Headhunters at PNG Park, has been doing just that.
Colt Ford took the stage at 10:30 p.m. Friday.
“Colt draws a younger demographic with his country rapping,” said Jayne Korenoski, organizer of Thunder in the Valley for Visit Johnstown.
“What’s kind of amazing is I’m always at the front of the stage when Colt is performing, and I see swarms of people who know every word to his songs. It’s like they are rapping with him,” she said. “Colt has found his niche as a country rocker who can attract a demographic that’s not typical for the genre. He is booked solid all the time.”
Friday night’s agenda featuring Kentucky Headhunters and Colt Ford combined to draw two different crowds, the young and the old, she said.
Dylan Box, 22, of Johnstown, said his favorite song from Colt Ford is “Workin’ On,” which is Southern rock but not rap, Box said. Box said his musical tastes are always changing, and that’s why Colt Ford got his attention.
“I discovered him while listening to the radio,” he said. “He’s different.”
