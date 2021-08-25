As first-grader Suzanne Bauer approached Windber Area Elementary for the first day of school on Wednesday, there was one thought on her mind – recess.
"I really like the big-kid playground," she said.
Her mother, Tamra, who's a kindergarten aide at the school, laughed and shook her head at her daughter's answer.
Tamra Bauer escorted Suzanne and her niece and nephew to school, stopping to snap photos of the chalk greetings and characters on the sidewalk in front of the building.
"We're all very, very excited – anxious to get back into some kind of normalcy and hope it stays that way," she said.
The aide and students were greeted by staff and administrators at the door, as were all the learners arriving for the new year.
Ric Lucas, director of special education and school enhancement, shared the students' excitement for the first day.
"This is always fun," Lucas said. "It reminds you why you do this."
He could often be seen helping elementary students get out of vans and off of buses while greeting them.
Sarah Persun walked her son and daughter to the school.
"We had some jitters, but meeting the teachers quelled those," she said.
Although both of her children were looking forward to the new year and getting to see their friends again, her son, Cade Mulcahy, was particularly excited about getting a school-issued computer.
The third-grader said he can't wait to do his homework on the device – an aspect of school he enjoys.
Mulcahy said he likes the challenge of the assignments.
Rikki Zufelt and her husband, Joseph, also escorted their three children into the school on Wednesday.
The family just moved into the district.
"It seems like a really great school," Zufelt said. "We know they are in good hands."
Her husband said two of their daughters were excited to begin the new year, while the other had some reservations.
By Wednesday morning it was all under control, Joseph Zufelt said.
Joseph Kimmel, Windber superintendent, said he and the district's faculty and staff are ready to get back to a normal school year after COVID-19 challenges.
"This year we want to try and put the fun back in education," he said.
Windber will be following similar mitigation efforts to last year and will continue to follow guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Pennsylvania Department of Health, according to the district's health and safety plan.
Tamra Bauer said she takes comfort in knowing that Windber "always does everything they can for the kids."
She added: "It's always kids first."
