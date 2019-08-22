With smiles on their faces and love in their hearts, Dave Levinicz and Donna Ligenfelter promised to spend their lives together.
On Wednesday, the Richland Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center residents tied the knot in front of friends, staff and other residents in an outdoor wedding ceremony held at the facility in Richland Township.
The couple has been together for about two and a half years and met at the facility.
"She was two doors down from me and one day the love bug just bit me," Levinicz, 66, said prior to the ceremony.
Around this past Christmas, he said he told Ligenfelter he had an important question to ask her and before the words "will you marry me?" were out of his mouth, she agreed to marry him.
"She just knew what the question was," Levinicz said. "I took her over to Precious Metals to look at rings and she was worried about the cost, but I told her 'I don't care if it costs 50 cents or $10,000, you get what you want' and she started to cry."
He said he's mostly looking forward to just being together with his wife.
"It's feels good to be getting married," Levinicz said.
Ligenfelter, 61, said she was excited to be getting married to Levinicz.
"I knew I was going to say yes," she said before going down the aisle. "I love his outlook on life. I'm looking forward to being happy and getting along together every day."
After exchanging vows, the couple posed for pictures and were treated to a luncheon reception complete with musical entertainment.
"This all came about when David came to us saying he wanted to propose to Donna," said Roxanne Brazill, Richland Healthcare's director of nursing. "We thought it would be nice if we could have the celebration here for them. They both agreed to it and we wanted to celebrate their love, celebrate the residents and just make it special for everyone."
She said hosting the wedding for the couple made everyone at the facility happy and they were all on board to make it happen.
"It's very special, and it turned out so much better than what we thought," Brazill said.
