JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – A young woman spat on John Brown in the San Francisco airport.
Dick Pristas was told to not wear his uniform in public when away from his Army post, because of the reaction he might get.
Both men endured those insults after having served their country during the Vietnam War. Countless veterans dealt with similar instances – and worse – throughout the turbulent 1960s and 1970s when politics, culture and the war divided the nation.
As the decades have passed, the nation has worked to heal and pay respect to those who served, including designating March 29 as National Vietnam War Veterans Recognition Day. On Tuesday, Conemaugh Valley Veterans, Veteran Community Initiatives and Laurel Highlands Vietnam Veterans of America hosted the annual local recognition ceremony at 1st Summit Arena @ Cambria County War Memorial in downtown Johnstown.
“It’s good to see all these veterans, the brotherhood,” said Pristas, a member of several veterans organizations, including the Stoystown American Legion. “Everybody knows what we went through. You had to be there in order to know. And the recognition is good after the way we came home.”
Brown, president of Conemaugh Valley Veterans, said the reason for the ceremony and other work done by local Vietnam veterans is to “make sure this never happens again to anyone else.”
Adjutant General of Pennsylvania Maj. Gen. Mark J. Schindler paid tribute to the “proud citizens” who served during the Vietnam era and now remain active in their communities, especially helping other veterans.
He also emphasized the importance of remembering those who died in the conflict.
“As time passes, it’s crucial we do not let the memory of our fallen war heroes fade,” Schindler said. “In 2019, we successfully obtained photos of the 3,151 Pennsylvanians who died in the Vietnam War.”
The hourlong ceremony included the reading of the names of military personnel from Cambria and Somerset counties who were killed or went missing.
“It always kind of makes the hair on the back of your neck stand up because a couple of these folks I knew personally, went to high school with one of them,” Brown, an Air Force veteran, said. “I lived near another.
"It brings back some bad memories, but I think it’s important that we never forget, so that’s why we do it. It means a lot that I’m fortunate enough to be here to read the names. We never can forget them.”
