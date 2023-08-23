JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – A group of Richland seniors gathered in the high school's parking lot bright and early on Wednesday for the first day of classes in the new school year.
The students shared coffee, snagged the coveted closest parking spots to the entrance and talked about their summers and what the new school year would hold.
"I'm looking forward to making new memories with my friends," Tylor Swope said.
The senior plans to attend college after this year, but that's 180 days from Wednesday.
Until then, he's looking forward to enjoying every second of his last school year.
"It's an exciting feeling because senior year is the most fun-packed year," Swope said.
Some of his friends chimed in saying that the feeling was also bittersweet.
Senior Preston Warner said that he was looking forward to starting the year, but was also anticipating graduation. Classmate Logan Tedrow said he hopes everybody in the district has a great school year.
As the seniors gathered in the upper lot, underclassmen waited patiently to get off the bus and start the new year at the lower entrance. Teachers and administrators gathered at both locations to wish them all a great first day.
"With the start of the new school year, it brings a lot of opportunity for our students," high school Principal Timothy Regan said.
He was just as excited about the new year as the students, noting that there are so many memory-making moments awaiting them in the coming months.
Regan added that Richland prides itself on arts, academics and athletics and he can't wait to watch students thrive in all three.
Hannah Hostetler, an eighth-grader, admitted that she was a little nervous to begin the year.
However, she was glad to see her friends again.
Lidia Holbay agreed.
The 10th-grader walked in with friend Collin Hall and both said they were looking forward to seeing friends again and getting good grades.
"I really feel excited," seventh grade literature teacher Andrew Miller said. "I think this will be a great year."
He was watching over the students in the cafeteria as they got breakfast before heading to homerooms.
Miller said he is always thrilled about getting to meet his new classes and connecting with his students.
As the students made their ways to homerooms an announcement echoed through the halls and outside inviting them to the 2023-24 school year and reminding them that they can't shake hands with a closed fist.
Bishop McCort Catholic High School and Divine Mercy Catholic Academy also started classes on Wednesday.
