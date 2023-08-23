Johnstown, PA (15901)

Today

Cloudy skies with a few showers this afternoon. High 78F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%..

Tonight

Rain showers this evening with numerous thunderstorms developing overnight. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 67F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.