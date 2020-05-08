This year brings a Mother’s Day to remember for Divine Mercy Catholic Academy.
Within a few months, two teachers became first-time mothers while two associate principals are celebrating the arrival of their first grandchildren.
Jaclyn Klein and Casey Lovette can now call themselves moms and Mary Jo Podratsky and Rosemary Batzel are wearing the badge of proud grandmothers.
Klein, a kindergarten teacher at DMCA West, and her husband, Ronnie, welcomed son Noah on Jan 29.
The Johnstown resident said she’s looking forward to celebrating her first Mother’s Day.
“It’s kind of sad that we can’t go out and do anything for it, but I’m excited that he is here and we get to celebrate with him,” Klein said. “We don’t have any major plans, we might go see some family but keep our distance.”
Although Noah was born prior to the coronavirus pandemic’s stay-at-home order, Klein said it’s still been a struggle for the family.
“The first six weeks of his life, we didn’t really leave our house because we didn’t want him to get the flu or cold and then all this went down,” Klein said. “My husband is a physical therapist at Windber hospital, so it’s a concern that he possibly could bring something home to the baby. We’re taking every precaution that we can.”
She said it’s wonderful to be a part of the school’s baby boom.
“Casey and I taught right next to each other at the school so it was nice to have her during our pregnancy together to talk about different things,” Klein said. “We have the same doctor and often times I would see her at appointments. Even though I was further along, it was nice to have her there to ask questions and bounce ideas off of one another.”
She said she also talked with Batzel about her daughter-in-law’s pregnancy.
“It was a pretty cool experience to have so many people around going through the same thing,” Klein said. “My sister was pregnant at the same time, too, so I was surrounded by babies.”
‘Still make it special’
Lovette, a first-grade teacher at DMCA West, and her husband, John III, welcomed daughter Olivia on April 13.
The Johnstown resident said it’s exciting to be able to celebrate her first Mother’s Day.
“It’s unconditional love, they put her in my arms and I started crying.” she said. “Even though we’re in quarantine, we’ll still make it special.
“We’ll probably see the grandmothers from the driveway.”
Lovette said it was challenging being at Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center with maternity ward in lockdown, but she felt safe throughout the whole delivery.
“Once we got home, it was a little different,” she said. “We couldn’t have a lot of visitors at the house, but we had people drive past so they still made it special.”
Lovette said it’s special to have experienced pregnancy with Klein.
“I loved working with her and we were a good team, so it was kind of funny when we both said we’d be having babies around the same time,” she said.
‘Just melted my heart’
Podratsky said being a grandmother is the most beautiful thing in the world.
“It’s so hard to describe the perfect love that you feel when you’re holding that baby, it’s pure joy,” she said.
Her granddaughter Payton was born Dec. 30 to Edward and Becky Rietscha, who live in Williamsburg, Virginia.
“Since she was born before the pandemic, I got to see her, but now its kept us away,” said Podratsky, who is the associate principal at DMCA East. “We last visited in March.”
She said it’s difficult, but the family stays connected by using Zoom and Google Duo.
“We’re getting that live family interaction,” the Johnstown resident said. “I got to hear her voice for the first time when she laughing and that just melted my heart.”
‘Whole new world’
Batzel’s granddaughter Ellie was born March 19, but because of the pandemic, Batzel was only able to meet her recently.
“I just got to see and hold her for the first time this past Saturday,” said Batzel, who is the associate principal at DMCA West. “It opened up a whole new world of life for me. I’m retiring at the end of the school year, so it’s important for me to be available to help with the baby.”
The baby is the daughter of Bill and Kara Batzel, of Seven Fields, Butler County.
“The excitement is overwhelming and I could have held her all day,” the Johnstown resident said. “She’s beautiful, unique and perfect.”
Much to Batzel’s happiness, the couple plans to make a trip to Johnstown for Mother’s Day.
“They’ll also get to see great-grandma, who hasn’t seen her yet,” she said.
Batzel said it’s a blessing to have these babies part of the school family.
“It gives a sense of hope for the future of our Catholic schools and humanity,” she said. “It’s very nice.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.