Family and friends of Forest Hills High School's graduating class filled Silver Drive-in movie theater for a different kind of graduation ceremony.
On a warm Tuesday night, attendees sunk into lawn chairs, sat on blankets in the grass or on the edge of beds of pick-up trucks. And while graduates wore their caps, they ditched their gowns for "2020" T-shirts.
"It's different," Abigail Seese, valedictorian, said. "I thought we weren't going to get anything, so I'm excited."
Senior Benjamin Schrader agreed.
"It’s different, but the spirit of it is still the same," he said.
Natalya Teno, the class salutatorian, said she almost couldn't believe it was the final official night of her high school career.
"It’s surreal," Teno said. "It hasn’t hit me yet because we missed so much of our senior year, but I’m excited. I'm thankful."
The administration showed a video including speeches and a compilation of all 120 graduates’ individual walks across the high school auditorium stage to receive their diplomas. Those individual segments were recorded in days leading up to the drive-in ceremony. During their individual camera time, they also threw their caps into the air.
Each graduate was allowed to have 10 family members attend that private walk, which was emotional for many, said Forest Hills high school Academic Principal Curt Vasas.
"A lot of people pulled together to do this for the kids," Vasas said. "We held personal graduations for all 120 graduates. It was really cool as an administrator, because we don't usually get personal time with the students' families. That was a neat experience."
Between filming and editing the video, which was done by district IT professionals, it was more work than a traditional ceremony, he said.
Damian Shrift said he was thankful for the effort.
“I’m glad the administration put something together," he said. "Some schools are not doing anything at all."
The Forest Hills graduates were comforted by the fact that they were definitely not alone in having an unorthodox end to their senior year. All schools in the state were closed in mid-March because of the coronavirus.
Students finished the year with online assignments facilitated by teachers who recorded video lessons.
Kaitlyn Scislowicz said she was happy on Tuesday to get some in-person closure to the year.
“It felt like we left one day like it wasn’t finished,” she said.
