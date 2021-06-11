Dominic Bellvia, founder of Mainline Sanitation Company of Portage, accepts his induction to the Greater Johnstown/Cambria County Business Hall of Fame as chairperson for the event, Jackie Kulback, presents him with an award during a dinner held at the Frank J. Pasquerilla Conference Center in downtown Johnstown on Friday, June 11, 2021.
Four people were inducted on Friday into the Greater Johnstown/Cambria County Business Hall of Fame.
Dominic A. Bellvia, founder of Mainline Sanitation Co.; G. Henry Cook, retired president of Somerset Trust Co.; and the late Murphy Montler, area manager for FirstEnergy, each received the honor. The fourth laureate was Joseph Johns, founder of Johnstown.
“It is a great honor to be placed among such a distinguished group,” Bellvia said. “It is an honor to be among present and past members, all of whom made lasting impact to the business world.”
Bellvia founded Mainline Sanitation Co. in Portage in 1964. He and a partner, Banks Wright, also developed Laurel Highlands Landfill. In 2004, Pro Disposal was founded by Bellvia’s son Robert, who passed away only a year later; Bellvia took the reins and guided Pro Disposal to the company it is today.
Bellvia resides in Summerhill Township.
Cook served as president of Somerset Trust Co. from 1988 to 2017, as CEO since 1988 and chairman of the board since 1995. Under his leadership, Somerset Trust Co. had many achievements, including making the SBA $1 million Club and earning the Pennsylvania Governor’s Impact Award for Employment in 2013.
In college, Cook planned to become a high school teacher, but changed his plans after his father asked him to take over the banking business. However, he never lost his passion for teaching and has taught as an adjunct professor at area universities.
“I’m from Somerset County, but we are linked together with Cambria County in all kinds of ways, so I appreciate this recognition,” Cook said.
As a community banker, he saw himself as a steward of the community’s money, he said.
Montler worked for one company, FirstEnergy, formerly Penelec, for his whole life. Faith, family, friends and community were the cornerstones of his life, his siblings said in a pre-recorded video shown during the dinner. They said he never lost sight of what it took to work his way to the top of the company.
Montler’s wife, Patty, accepted the award on his behalf.
“Murphy would be so happy to be here,” she said. “He often said how great Johnstown was. It’s rare to find a community that’s hard-working, down-to-earth, and welcoming. If he was here, he’d tell you he got so much more from the community than he gave.”
To be considered for the Business Hall of Fame, a candidate must have made an outstanding and enduring contribution to business and the community, and must also be a Cambria County native or have made his or her contribution in the area. A candidate also can no longer be active in the position in which his or her contribution was made or must have reached 65 years of age at the time of nomination.
All nominations are reviewed by a joint executive committee of the Hall of Fame’s sponsoring organizations, which include the Cambria Regional Chamber of Commerce and Junior Achievement of Western Pennsylvania.
About 240 people honored the class of 2021 during the 29th Annual Business Hall of Fame dinner at the Frank J. Pasquerilla Conference Center.
With the addition of the class of 2021, there are 112 laureates in the Hall of Fame.
