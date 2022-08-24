DAVIDSVILLE, Pa. – Emily Purdy crossed the yard in front of Conemaugh Township Area High School on Wednesday, toting her soccer bag and backpack.
Although weighed down with equipment and school supplies, the eighth-grader said she was prepared for the first day of the new school year.
"I think it's going to be a good school year," Purdy said.
Her past three years of school have been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
She said that she missed that typical transition from elementary to the high school and her seventh-grade classes were more normal, but not the same.
"This year, I'm thinking it will be the most normal school year," Purdy said.
The student wasn't the only one.
"I'm really looking forward to getting back to teaching pre-pandemic style," educator Fred Mainhart said.
He teaches ninth grade civics and 12th grade American government.
Mainhart joined other educators in the halls as students filed by making their way to morning classes.
"It's always exciting, the first day of school," he said.
Several schools across the region returned to learning on Wednesday, including Chestnut Ridge, Ferndale Area, Forest Hills, Richland, Westmont Hilltop and Windber Area.
For health and physical education teacher Sam Zambanini, the morning was the first of his 27th consecutive year at Conemaugh Township. He is a 1980 alumnus of the district.
"It's great," he said. "I can't imagine doing anything else."
The longtime teacher stood with other faculty at the lower entrance of the school welcoming students.
Wednesday also marked the first day in Samantha Rosa's new role as Conemaugh Township elementary principal.
She has been shadowing her predecessor Nicole Dull for a few months.
"It has been a nice transition," Rosa said.
"People are so welcoming here."
The district resident said she's excited to build relationships and isn't looking to change much.
Brothers Zach and Ethan Stein, a seventh-grader and a junior, respectively, were nervous, but ready to start classes.
Ethan Stein said that meant vocational-technical education for him while his brother listed a traditional schedule of math, English, science and the like.
"We're pretty eager to see the kids' faces again," assistant high school Principal Jarod Feathers said.
James Foster, high school principal, shared in that excitement.
He said he wanted to "just get these guys off to a good, memorable school year" and "fingers crossed COVID is behind us."
The administrator recognized that the first day back is hectic, but within the first week, students, staff and faculty fall back into a routine and the school runs smoothly.
