Patricia Serotkin loves to paint but said she seldom had an opportunity to explore that creative outlet.
That was, until the coronavirus brought other activities to a screeching halt and kept her at home to practice social distancing.
Serotkin shared photographs of three recent paintings with The Tribune-Democrat for our “Staying Safe At Home” feature – including the timely Easter-themed work she calls “Resurrection.”
“I have been painting, which I enjoy very much,” the Ebensburg woman said, “but up until recently didn’t have much time for it.”
Don Rayner, of Johnstown, has also turned to art during the COVID-19 safety restrictions.
He paints with watercolors, and gets tips and ideas from YouTube.
Rayner said he is also making wooden bowls on a lathe in his home, and creating children’s pull toys.
“My wife and I also take walks and meet more neighbors than we used to meet,” Rayner said.
He wrote a book – “Winter Is My Middle Name” – which was published in 2017 and is available on Amazon. The story, according to the Amazon description, follows youngsters in a Pennsylvania steel town in the 1950s and ’60s – “a much simpler time.”
“I am thinking about writing a sequel now that I have more time on my hands,” Rayner said.
• • • • •
Many of our readers are finding creative ways to pass the time during this “stay-at-home” period of coronavirus precautions.
Are you reading, painting or composing music?
Are you teaching a class, or taking one?
Are you enjoying more time with family?
What positives are you experiencing – even as you practice social distancing?
Please send us a report on your COVID-19 safe-at-home activities:
• In a story up to 250 words.
• In photos or drawings.
• In a 60-second video.
Your ideas or experiences might help someone else get through this time.
We’ll publish your reports with the goal of connecting our readers in a tighter community – despite our isolation.
Send emails to tribdem@tribdem.com, or contact us through The Tribune-Democrat’s Facebook page.
