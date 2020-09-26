EBENSBURG – Some say pandemic, some say potato.
Hundreds of people who visited downtown Ebensburg on Saturday were just glad the whole thing wasn’t called off.
The Spud Stroll was a smaller, socially distanced version of Ebensburg’s annual PotatoFest.
Bands played live music in the park. People danced, ate and drank. It was a chance for some people to get out for the first time since COVID-19 caused event cancelations.
And it provided some much needed business for the area.
At least 500 people were served by Michele Kubat, owner of Pit Stop 271 in Nanty Glo, who cooked pork, brisket and hot sausage from her business’ portable smoker parked downtown.
“It was a great day,” she said. “We are happy to be out cooking for the public, since we haven’t been able to do a lot of catering this year. The borough of Ebensburg has done a great job of facilitating this. Everybody was hit hard from the COVID-19 shutdown.”
The Ebensburg American Legion Post 363 was closed for 150 days, Vice Commander Philip Rice said. But on Saturday, the Legion was able to sell beer outside with a temporary event permit.
“Crowd size is down from past years of the PotatoFest,” Rice said. “But people are glad for the opportunity to get out and see each other and socialize. People have been going stir crazy. Ebensburg Borough has gone above and beyond in allowing this to happen.”
Wearing a face covering as he walked with a group of friends, Tim Tallyen, 26, of Windber, entered the Spud Stroll to enjoy the music, food and vendors. He was glad the tradition of the PotatoFest could be kept this year.
“I think it’s nice they found a way to make it work," he said. "It’s something everybody needs. Everything is a little rough right now.”
At the farmer’s market, Cindy Benshoff, of Benshoff Farms, said she had so many customers Saturday that she had to get an extra load of pumpkins from the farm.
But she said there certainly weren’t as many vendors as last year because spaces were limited to mitigate the risk of spreading COVID-19.
At the concert in the park, Joan Fedore, of Ebensburg, sat in the front row with her friends.
“It’s different, but at least it is something," she said. "We are happy everyone is social distancing and being safe."
