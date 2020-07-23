Local and national figures alike on Thursday honored the memory of Johnstown sports legend Carlton Haselrig.
Haselrig, an elite college wrestler in the late 1980s and an All-Pro NFL offensive lineman for the Pittsburgh Steelers in the 1990s, died on Wednesday at his Johnstown home. He was 54. The death is believed by authorities to be of natural causes.
University of Pittsburgh at Johnstown President Jem Spectar said Haselrig is being mourned by the entire Pitt-Johnstown community.
“One of the greatest athletes in the institution’s history,” Spectar said, “Carlton was widely admired as a fearless competitor, and his indomitable spirit propelled him to great heights. We express our deepest condolences to the family, friends and loved ones of Carlton during this time of loss. Your Blue and Gold family grieves with you.”
Friends will be received from 1 to 6 p.m. Wednesday at Emmanuel Church, 425 Luther Rd., and a funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday at Trojan Stadium, 222 Central Ave., according to a death notice in The Tribune-Democrat.
Haselrig went 143-2-1 and won an unprecedented six NCAA wrestling titles at Pitt-Johnstown in the late 1980s – three each at the Division I and Division II levels.
Back then, Division II and Division II tournament champions earned spots in the Division I tournament, but after Haselrig’s run of victories, the NCAA changed the rules so that small-school champions could no longer advance to the top tournament. As a result of that rule change, known as the “Haselrig Rule,” his six titles will probably never be matched.
After college, Haselrig turned his attention to football. Despite the fact that he hadn’t played football in college, the Steelers took note of his athletic talent and picked him in the last round of the 1989 draft. He played for them for four seasons, including a Pro Bowl campaign in 1992, but off-the-field problems ended his time in Pittsburgh and later derailed a one-season comeback attempt with the New York Jets.
In recent years, he helped coach Greater Johnstown’s football and wrestling teams.
“Carlton was a unique person and athlete,” said Johnstown Mayor Frank Janakovic. “I don’t believe his accomplishments in wrestling will ever be repeated, and amazing to be able to play in the NFL without playing football in college.”
Haselrig was inducted into the National Wrestling Hall of Fame in 2016, adding that honor to his memberships in Pitt-Johnstown’s Athletics Hall of Fame and the Cambria County Sports Hall of Fame.
Lee Roy Smith, executive director of the National Wrestling Hall of Fame, said in a press release on Wednesday that Haselrig “will always be considered one of the greatest collegiate wrestlers and athletes of all time.”
“For being such an accomplished athlete,” Smith added, “Carlton will be remembered as one of the most humble, approachable and grateful individuals to have put on a wrestling singlet or football uniform.”
Among the notable athletes who have honored Haselrig on Twitter were four-time world champion and Olympic gold medalist wrestler Jordan Burroughs and famed pro wrestler Kurt Angle. Angle, a Pittsburgh-area native who wrestled at Clarion University and lost a match to Haselrig while both were in college, called Haselrig “an unbelievable athlete.”
Former Reynolds High School and Lehigh University wrestler Mason Beckman, a George Mason assistant coach, said learning of Haselrig's passing was "a huge punch to the gut.
"Haselrig was one of my heroes growing up, even though he competed before I was born. A mythical figure in Western PA not only for his athletic achievement, but also for his charisma and being an outstanding human. RIP."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.